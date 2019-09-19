Log in
Tata Motors : announces its cutting-edge EV technology brand 'ZIPTRON'

09/19/2019

19 September, 2019

  • State-of-the-art Electric Vehicle Technology to propel future of eMobility in India
  • A new benchmark in the EV industry with class-leading zippy performance

Tata Motors today announced its state-of-the-art electric vehicle technology 'ZIPTRON', which will power a range of aspirational Tata Electric Cars, starting with a new launch in Q4 of FY20. ZIPTRON, a soon to be introduced EV powertrain technology, is a building block towards Tata Motors' consistent strive for commonality, to drive economies of scale and to make new technologies affordable for the Indian consumers. It embodies distinctive characteristics: efficient high voltage system, zippy performance, long range, fast charging capability, battery with warranty of 8 years, and adherence to IP67 standard.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, 'We are proud to present this state-of-art technology brand - ZIPTRON, which has been designed in-house while utilizing our global engineering network. At the heart of our future EV line-up, this technology will deliver a thrilling driving experience to our customers aspiring to go-green. Rigorously tested across 1 million kms, ZIPTRON technology is well proven, advanced and reliable. With this technology, we hope to usher in a new wave of eMobility in India and accelerate faster adoption of EVs, supporting the Government's vision.'

Pick-up & Noise

Fuel & Pollution

ZIPTRON Technology

ZIPTRON technology comprises of a highly efficient permanent magnet AC motor providing superior performance on demand. It also offers best in industry dust and water proof battery system meeting IP67 standards. Further, ZIPTRON utilizes smart regenerative braking to charge the battery while on the drive.

ZIPTRON Freedom 2.0

With the launch of ZIPTRON, Tata Motors also rolled out the ZIPTRON Freedom 2.0 campaign. This campaign aims at highlighting how this technology breaks existing barriers and provides freedom from pollution, addresses range anxiety, and offers electrifying driving performance.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 08:51:08 UTC
