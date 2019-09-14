Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Motors Ltd    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LTD

(500570)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tata Motors : announces ‘Festival of Cars' Campaign for its customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2019 | 07:42am EDT

14 September, 2019

Offers Benefits upto Rs. 1,50,000 in this Festive Season



To mark the beginning of this year's auspicious festive season, Tata Motors today announced the launch of the Festival of Cars campaign for all its customers. Through this campaign, Tata Motors is offering benefits of up to Rs.1,50,000 on models such as Nexon, Hexa, Tiago, Tiago NRG, Tigor and the recently launched Harrier.

The offers are tailor made to suit customers of all segments and profiles. Apart from exciting cash benefits, there are offers for customers who exchange their old cars for a new Tata car. Besides, there are specific schemes for government employees and corporates. Tata Motors has also tied up with multiple banks and financial institutions to offer upto 100% On Road Finance and Low EMI finance packages for their products in this festive season.

Commenting on the announcement of yet another exciting festive offer, Mr. S.N Barman - Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, 'The start of the festive season is an exciting time for us, as we get to be a part of our customers' celebrations by providing them with various offers & benefits. Our offerings this year are bigger and better than the previous year and by far the best in the Industry. We have received a tremendous response from customers in Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi, and as the festive season spreads to the entire country, the 'Festival of Cars' campaign should help to bring the much-needed cheer among our customers, against the backdrop of the current market conditions. We are hopeful that this year's festive offers will provide a huge boost to the buyer morale, thus cultivating for them a strong sense of association with our brand. We wish all our customers and partners greetings for the season.'

Model wise offer details:

Product Benefits up to (Rs.) (will differ from region to region)
Hexa 1,50,000
Nexon 85,000
Tiago 70,000
Tiago NRG 70,000
Tigor 1,15,000
Harrier 50,000

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 44 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 110 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 134 subsidiaries, associate companies and joint ventures, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 14 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2019 11:41:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA MOTORS LTD
07:42aTATA MOTORS : announces ‘Festival of Cars' Campaign for its customers
PU
09/12TATA MOTORS : introduces Pentacare Warranty Package for Tata Harrier
PU
09/11VOLKSWAGEN : A New Land Rover Drops, and Other Scenes From the Auto Show
DJ
09/11TATA MOTORS : global wholesales at 72,464 in August 2019
PU
09/09TATA MOTORS : launches the new limited edition Nexon KRAZ
PU
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 3 041 B
EBIT 2020 80 630 M
Net income 2020 32 344 M
Debt 2020 646 B
Yield 2020 0,70%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 6,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 404 B
Chart TATA MOTORS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 176,81  INR
Last Close Price 129,55  INR
Spread / Highest target 259%
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Satish Balkrishna Borwankar Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS LTD-21.43%5 698
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP19.68%191 303
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.78%88 821
DAIMLER AG5.73%57 508
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY16.17%55 482
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD4.75%47 766
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group