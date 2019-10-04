Log in
TATA MOTORS LTD

(500570)
Tata Motors : bags biggest Electric Bus contract in India

10/04/2019

4 October, 2019

Tender of 300 electric buses awarded to Tata Motors by Ahmedabad Janmarg Ltd.
Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 Electric AC Bus will run in the Ahmedabad's BRTS corridor

After having delivered over 200 electric buses with over 60% market share under the FAME I, reinforcing its position at the forefront in the electrification drive, India's leading bus brand, Tata Motors announced that it has bagged the contract of 300 e-buses by the Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited (AJL). This mandate to Tata Motors is the largest in the country so far making Tata Motors the only Indian OEM to bag the biggest order supporting the Government's e-mobility drive in the country. The company will supply Urban 9/9 Electric model of buses which will run in Ahmedabad's BRTS corridor. These buses will be deployed under the OPEX model and Tata Motors will be setting up the required infrastructure including fast charging and support system as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, 'We are delighted to have won the largest tender of e-Buses in the country. Tata Motors has been playing a proactive role in the electrification drive, with the development of electric traction system for Hybrid as well as Pure Electric vehicles. The Ultra Electric buses are indigenously developed to offer superior design and best-in-class features. We will continue to support the Government in their commitment towards creating a sustainable future for India.'

The critical electrical traction components have been sourced from internationally known best-in-class suppliers in USA, Germany and China offering proven products. The buses have been tested and validated by Tata Motors across states including Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam and Maharashtra to establish performance in diverse terrains.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 44 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 110 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 134 subsidiaries, associate companies and joint ventures, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 14:26:08 UTC
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 3 019 B
EBIT 2020 73 191 M
Net income 2020 30 429 M
Debt 2020 672 B
Yield 2020 0,92%
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 5,86x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 372 B
Chart TATA MOTORS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 174,16  INR
Last Close Price 119,55  INR
Spread / Highest target 289%
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS LTD-28.39%5 182
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION12.98%186 192
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.36%85 832
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.57%53 511
DAIMLER AG-4.04%53 218
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.05%45 573
