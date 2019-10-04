Tata Motors : bags biggest Electric Bus contract in India

4 October, 2019

Tender of 300 electric buses awarded to Tata Motors by Ahmedabad Janmarg Ltd.

Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 Electric AC Bus will run in the Ahmedabad's BRTS corridor

After having delivered over 200 electric buses with over 60% market share under the FAME I, reinforcing its position at the forefront in the electrification drive, India's leading bus brand, Tata Motors announced that it has bagged the contract of 300 e-buses by the Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited (AJL). This mandate to Tata Motors is the largest in the country so far making Tata Motors the only Indian OEM to bag the biggest order supporting the Government's e-mobility drive in the country. The company will supply Urban 9/9 Electric model of buses which will run in Ahmedabad's BRTS corridor. These buses will be deployed under the OPEX model and Tata Motors will be setting up the required infrastructure including fast charging and support system as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, 'We are delighted to have won the largest tender of e-Buses in the country. Tata Motors has been playing a proactive role in the electrification drive, with the development of electric traction system for Hybrid as well as Pure Electric vehicles. The Ultra Electric buses are indigenously developed to offer superior design and best-in-class features. We will continue to support the Government in their commitment towards creating a sustainable future for India.'

The critical electrical traction components have been sourced from internationally known best-in-class suppliers in USA, Germany and China offering proven products. The buses have been tested and validated by Tata Motors across states including Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam and Maharashtra to establish performance in diverse terrains.

