Tata Motors : launches the extended range Tigor EV

9 October, 2019







Comes with an extended range of 213 km, certified by ARAI

Available at a starting price Rs. 9.44 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi (after deducting Govt. subsidies)

Offered in 3 variants - XE+, XM+ and XT+

Followingthe introduction of Tigor EV for Government and fleet consumers, Tata Motors today announced the launch of its extended range Tigor EV Electric Sedan, with a range of 213 km, certified by ARAI. It will be available in 3 variants - XE+, XM+ and XT+ - for both fleet and personal segment customers. The new Tigor EV will be available across 30 cities, at a starting price of Rs. 9.44 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi (after deducting Govt. subsidies). This vehicle qualifies for a FAME II incentive for eligible commercial customers. The new extended version offers an enhanced driving range, low cost of ownership, connectivity, comfort of a sedan and zero emissions.

Speaking on the launch of this new variant, Mr. Ashesh Dhar, Head - Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Electric Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd. said, 'Tigor EV Extended Range model aptly addresses the requirements of longer range applications and also provides higher revenue earning potential for our commercial customers. This new version builds on the success of the award winning Tigor EV, which is already deployed with several fleets and Government customers. This launch reinforces our commitment towards sustainable mobility solutions in India.'

The new Tigor EV will have two driving modes - 'Drive' and 'Sport'. It will also come with features like:

Exterior Interior Signature EV decals Classic black & grey interior Premium front grille Immersive sound experience by Harman™ Stylish alloys Single speed transmission Shark-fin antenna & LED high mounted stop lamp Height adjustable seat Three elegant colours:

Pearlescent white, Egyptian blue and Roman silver Superior seat fabric

Battery

With a 21.5 kWh battery pack, the new model offers a significantly longer range

Battery cooling system is designed to ensure consistent performance even in extreme ambient temperature conditions

The car has 2 charging ports - fast charging as well as slow AC charging

Additionally, the vehicle will be equipped with dual airbags (XE+ variant with Driver Airbag only) and an anti-lock braking system as standard safety features. The vehicle also comes with an inbuilt warranty of 3 years or 1.25 lakh kms, whichever is earlier.

To learn more about the new Tigor EV, please visit: https://tigor.tatamotors.com/electric/

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 44 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 110 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 134 subsidiaries, associate companies and joint ventures, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.