Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Motors Ltd    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LTD

(500570)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tata Motors : launches the extended range Tigor EV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 06:26am EDT

9 October, 2019



  • Comes with an extended range of 213 km, certified by ARAI
  • Available at a starting price Rs. 9.44 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi (after deducting Govt. subsidies)
  • Offered in 3 variants - XE+, XM+ and XT+

Followingthe introduction of Tigor EV for Government and fleet consumers, Tata Motors today announced the launch of its extended range Tigor EV Electric Sedan, with a range of 213 km, certified by ARAI. It will be available in 3 variants - XE+, XM+ and XT+ - for both fleet and personal segment customers. The new Tigor EV will be available across 30 cities, at a starting price of Rs. 9.44 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi (after deducting Govt. subsidies). This vehicle qualifies for a FAME II incentive for eligible commercial customers. The new extended version offers an enhanced driving range, low cost of ownership, connectivity, comfort of a sedan and zero emissions.

Speaking on the launch of this new variant, Mr. Ashesh Dhar, Head - Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Electric Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd. said, 'Tigor EV Extended Range model aptly addresses the requirements of longer range applications and also provides higher revenue earning potential for our commercial customers. This new version builds on the success of the award winning Tigor EV, which is already deployed with several fleets and Government customers. This launch reinforces our commitment towards sustainable mobility solutions in India.'

The new Tigor EV will have two driving modes - 'Drive' and 'Sport'. It will also come with features like:

Exterior Interior
Signature EV decals Classic black & grey interior
Premium front grille Immersive sound experience by Harman™
Stylish alloys Single speed transmission
Shark-fin antenna & LED high mounted stop lamp Height adjustable seat
Three elegant colours:
Pearlescent white, Egyptian blue and Roman silver 		Superior seat fabric

Battery

  • With a 21.5 kWh battery pack, the new model offers a significantly longer range
  • Battery cooling system is designed to ensure consistent performance even in extreme ambient temperature conditions
  • The car has 2 charging ports - fast charging as well as slow AC charging

Additionally, the vehicle will be equipped with dual airbags (XE+ variant with Driver Airbag only) and an anti-lock braking system as standard safety features. The vehicle also comes with an inbuilt warranty of 3 years or 1.25 lakh kms, whichever is earlier.

To learn more about the new Tigor EV, please visit: https://tigor.tatamotors.com/electric/

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 44 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 110 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 134 subsidiaries, associate companies and joint ventures, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 10:25:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA MOTORS LTD
06:26aTATA MOTORS : launches the extended range Tigor EV
PU
10/08TATA MOTORS : confirms biggest e-bus contract in India
AQ
10/04TATA MOTORS : bags biggest Electric Bus contract in India; Tender of 300 electri..
AQ
10/04TATA MOTORS : launches the limited edition Tiago WIZZ; Brings alive the festive ..
AQ
10/04TATA MOTORS : bags biggest Electric Bus contract in India
PU
10/04TATA MOTORS : organised Cyclothon and Walkathon to spread awareness against sing..
PU
10/04TATA MOTORS : launches the limited edition Tiago WIZZ
PU
10/03TATA MOTORS : Nexon EV to debut as the first electric vehicle with Motors' Ziptr..
AQ
10/03TATA MOTORS : registered domestic sales of 32,376 units in September 2019Press k..
AQ
10/03TATA MOTORS : Nexon EV to debut as the first electric vehicle with Motors' Ziptr..
PU
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 3 009 B
EBIT 2020 71 179 M
Net income 2020 31 337 M
Debt 2020 681 B
Yield 2020 0,94%
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
P/E ratio 2021 5,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 366 B
Chart TATA MOTORS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 172,97  INR
Last Close Price 117,45  INR
Spread / Highest target 296%
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS LTD-31.32%5 132
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION14.68%184 604
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.33%81 968
DAIMLER AG-5.13%51 020
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY3.89%48 371
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.71%44 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group