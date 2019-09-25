Tata Power : CGPL- TPCDT initiates ‘Gauchar Land Development Project' under ‘Project Samriddhi' in Gujarat

~Plants over 350 trees across 10 acres in association with the Kutch Fodder Fruit & Forest Development Trust (KFFFDT), Parjanya Ecology and the Nanikhakar panchayat~
Striking the right balance between developments while ensuring sustainability of its surrounding communities is a major concern today. Tata Power has always been a lead adopter of various development initiatives that has helped built a sustainable future for the surrounding communities. In line with this, CGPL-TPCDT initiated the 'Gaucher Land Development Project' in Nanikhakar village by planting over 350 trees of different types (Neem, Babul, Mithi and Khatti Imli, Gulmohar, Salvadora etc) in order to make Gaucher Land greener.
Held under 'Project Samriddhi', the plantation drive was implemented across 10 acres of Gauchar land in association with the Kutch Fodder Fruit & Forest Development Trust (KFFFDT), Parjanya Ecology and the Nanikhakar panchayat. Over 30 CGPL officials volunteered for this pilot project along with Nanikhkakar panchayat officials/Community members and KFFFDT officials.
Since a large population of Gauchar is directly involved in animal husbandry, demand for fodder is usually very high. The main objective of this project is to save the land from encroachment, increase its productivity and develop a sustainable model at village level.
Apart from the plantation of trees, the company in association with Nanikhakar Panchayat & the implementing agency ( KFFFDT) also demarcated 10 acres of the land, removed unwanted vegetative growth from the land, trimmed exotic tree species within the land, built barbed wire fencing around the land, installed solar jhatka fencing to prevent entry of wild animals in the land, cultivated sorghum along with green grams, cow peas, custer beans, dhaman grass seeds etc.
Mr Vijay P Namjoshi, CEO, CGPL, said, 'We have always harbored a result oriented participatory approach to transform the lives of our surrounding communities. This plantation drive along with Gaucher Land Development in the village is an effort from our end to reach out to people in the village and help them build a sustainable future. We are extremely glad to receive appreciation from the village panchayat and would like to thank our partners for supporting this project. We hope to expand this program in other neighboring communities as well in the coming years and ensure a greater participation from them.'
The project was initiated after assessing the needs of various cattle owners whose livelihood is dependent on cattle rearing and the sale of milk. The Gaucher Land Development along with mass tree plantation drive will not only help increase the local production of fodder which is a step towards self-sufficiency.
