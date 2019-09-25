Log in
Tata Power : CGPL- TPCDT initiates ‘Gauchar Land Development Project' under ‘Project Samriddhi' in Gujarat

09/25/2019 | 06:03am EDT

~Plants over 350 trees across 10 acres in association with the Kutch Fodder Fruit & Forest Development Trust (KFFFDT), Parjanya Ecology and the Nanikhakar panchayat~

Striking the right balance between developments while ensuring sustainability of its surrounding communities is a major concern today. Tata Power has always been a lead adopter of various development initiatives that has helped built a sustainable future for the surrounding communities. In line with this, CGPL-TPCDT initiated the 'Gaucher Land Development Project' in Nanikhakar village by planting over 350 trees of different types (Neem, Babul, Mithi and Khatti Imli, Gulmohar, Salvadora etc) in order to make Gaucher Land greener.

Held under 'Project Samriddhi', the plantation drive was implemented across 10 acres of Gauchar land in association with the Kutch Fodder Fruit & Forest Development Trust (KFFFDT), Parjanya Ecology and the Nanikhakar panchayat. Over 30 CGPL officials volunteered for this pilot project along with Nanikhkakar panchayat officials/Community members and KFFFDT officials.

Since a large population of Gauchar is directly involved in animal husbandry, demand for fodder is usually very high. The main objective of this project is to save the land from encroachment, increase its productivity and develop a sustainable model at village level.

Apart from the plantation of trees, the company in association with Nanikhakar Panchayat & the implementing agency ( KFFFDT) also demarcated 10 acres of the land, removed unwanted vegetative growth from the land, trimmed exotic tree species within the land, built barbed wire fencing around the land, installed solar jhatka fencing to prevent entry of wild animals in the land, cultivated sorghum along with green grams, cow peas, custer beans, dhaman grass seeds etc.

Mr Vijay P Namjoshi, CEO, CGPL, said, 'We have always harbored a result oriented participatory approach to transform the lives of our surrounding communities. This plantation drive along with Gaucher Land Development in the village is an effort from our end to reach out to people in the village and help them build a sustainable future. We are extremely glad to receive appreciation from the village panchayat and would like to thank our partners for supporting this project. We hope to expand this program in other neighboring communities as well in the coming years and ensure a greater participation from them.'

The project was initiated after assessing the needs of various cattle owners whose livelihood is dependent on cattle rearing and the sale of milk. The Gaucher Land Development along with mass tree plantation drive will not only help increase the local production of fodder which is a step towards self-sufficiency.

Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries & jointly controlled entities, has an installed capacity of 10857 MW. A pioneer in the field, it has a presence across the entire power value chain: Generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy; transmission & distribution, trading and coal & freight logistics. With renewable energy assets in solar and wind accounting for 22% of the company's portfolio, Tata Power is a leader in clean energy generation. In line with the company's view on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation of utilities to integrated solutions by looking at new business growth in EV charging & storage, distributed generation & rooftops, microgrids and home automation & smart meters.

It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India namely: 'Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd.' with Delhi Vidyut Board for distribution in North Delhi; 'Tata Power Ajmer Distribution Ltd.' with Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. for distribution in Ajmer; 'Powerlinks Transmission Ltd.' with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi; 'Maithon Power Ltd.' with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand. Tata Power is serving more than 2.6 million distribution consumers in India and has developed the country's first 4000 MW Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology.

With growing international focus, Tata Power's global presence includes strategic investments in Indonesia through a 30% stake in the coal company PT Kaltim Prima Coal (KPC); 26% stake in mines at PT Baramulti Suksessarana Tbk (BSSR); in Singapore through Trust Energy Resources; in South Africa through a joint venture called 'Cennergi' to develop projects in sub-Sahara Africa; in Zambia through a 50:50 joint venture with ZESCO for 120 MW Hydro project; in Georgia through AGL which is a joint venture with Clean Energy, Norway & IFC for development of 187 MW hydro project; in Bhutan through a hydro project in partnership with The Royal Government of Bhutan.

With its 103 years track record of technology leadership, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care and driving green initiatives, Tata Power is poised for multi-fold growth and committed to 'lighting up lives' for generations to come. Visit us at: www.tatapower.com

Disclaimer

Tata Power Company Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
