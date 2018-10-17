Log in
TATA POWER COMPANY
Tata Power : Organises 'Walk' to Promote Water Literacy in Palsawade, Maharashtra

10/17/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

~ Sensitises over 1650 community members on the importance of water conservation~

Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company, has been constantly working towards raising awareness about environment conservation. In line with this commitment, Tata Power organised an awareness rally, 'We Walks for Save the Water' at Devapur village of Palsawade, Maharashtra.

The objective of this rally was to promote water literacy for the use of water in a planned way in view of scarcity due to irregular rainfall, rising population and increasing number of industries.

The walk witnessed an overwhelming participation of 1650 community members which included Tata Power's senior leaders, Tata Power employees, Olympic player, Govt. officers, students and teachers who were sensitised on the importance of water conservation.

Speaking on this initiative, Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said 'We, at Tata Power have been relentlessly organising initiatives to conserve the environment and build a sustainable future. The overwhelming turnout of the participants in the rally is a testament to our aim of encouraging communities to be a part of our endeavours.'

Tata Power aims to further its pledge of creating a sustainable environment by building a nation of environmentally driven community members.

Disclaimer

Tata Power Company Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 10:47:02 UTC
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 311 B
EBIT 2019 42 908 M
Net income 2019 26 058 M
Debt 2019 410 B
Yield 2019 1,96%
P/E ratio 2019 10,86
P/E ratio 2020 10,47
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
Capitalization 193 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 89,9  INR
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Praveer Sinha Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Ashok Satyapal Sethi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ramesh Narayanswamy Subramanyam Chief Financial Officer & Co-Compliance Officer
Nawshir Hoshang Mirza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA POWER COMPANY-24.04%2 628
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.73%56 981
DOMINION ENERGY-11.66%46 659
IBERDROLA-6.35%44 659
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.38%44 196
EXELON CORPORATION9.19%41 447
