Tata Power : Organises 'Walk' to Promote Water Literacy in Palsawade, Maharashtra

~ Sensitises over 1650 community members on the importance of water conservation~

Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company, has been constantly working towards raising awareness about environment conservation. In line with this commitment, Tata Power organised an awareness rally, 'We Walks for Save the Water' at Devapur village of Palsawade, Maharashtra.

The objective of this rally was to promote water literacy for the use of water in a planned way in view of scarcity due to irregular rainfall, rising population and increasing number of industries.

The walk witnessed an overwhelming participation of 1650 community members which included Tata Power's senior leaders, Tata Power employees, Olympic player, Govt. officers, students and teachers who were sensitised on the importance of water conservation.

Speaking on this initiative, Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said 'We, at Tata Power have been relentlessly organising initiatives to conserve the environment and build a sustainable future. The overwhelming turnout of the participants in the rally is a testament to our aim of encouraging communities to be a part of our endeavours.'

Tata Power aims to further its pledge of creating a sustainable environment by building a nation of environmentally driven community members.