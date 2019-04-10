Tata Power : Project SPARSH eradicates endemic malnutrition in 2,500 villages in Maharashtra

~ In collaboration with the NGO 'Action Against Hunger' addressed the nutritional gap in mother-child healthcare ~
Project SPARSH, a maiden CSR programme of Tata Power, India's largest integrated power utility benefited 2,500 families in five villages of Palghar district, North-West Maharashtra. These families were affected by malnutrition resulting in poor mother-child health.
The initiative was launched in collaboration with a local NGO 'Action Against Hunger' with an aim to educate and eradicate endemic malnutrition in Jawhar district. Project SPARSH has reported a significant improvement in the overall health of pregnant & lactating mothers and children below five years through various awareness sessions.
With the introduction of professional Antenatal Care (ANC) and Postnatal Care (PNC) in five villages, Project SPARSH has managed to bring down the Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) percentage from 25% to 6% and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) percentage from 23% to 5% amongst targeted beneficiaries.
Speaking on this occasion, Mr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, 'We are extremely proud to associate with an NGO like 'Action Against Hunger' who matches our approach of bringing about a behavioural change via community mobilization and raising awareness on mother and child health care in our geographies. Through 'SPARSH' we aim to support our beneficiaries and aim to build a healthier future.'
There has been significant improvement in the knowledge of pregnant women on consumption of Iron and Folic Acid tablets from 43% to 60% and ANC during first trimester from 96% to 100%. A noticeable behavioural change was observed amongst two percent pregnant women, with regular counselling about the importance of breastfeeding a child within one hour of birth.
