Tata Power : Skill Development Institute in Pursuit of Nation-Building

Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company established the Tata Power Skill Development Institute (TPSDI) in February 2015 is with the mandate to work toward bridging the skill gap in the Indian power sector. In a short span of nearly four years, TPSDI has trained over 40,000 people in skills needed for the power sector and allied industries. TPSDI which started with providing skilling programs for the blue-collared workforce and underprivileged sections of the society, today, has expanded to offer training in higher skills. TPSDI, now also offers courses to engineers and technicians from other organizations and Tata Power, as well trains engineering college students, enabling them to gain skills that bridge the gap between academics and industry.

Commenting on the company's vision of nation building, Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power said, 'It is TPSDI's mission to tackle the challenges of competency and employability faced by the power in and the community at large. TPSDI's has been regularly conducting various training programmes for subsequent employment opportunities to trainees . We aspire to make TPSDI one of the best training centres of India by a utility and are confident that it will be a frontrunner for skilling workers in the near future.'

TPSDI has training hubs at five locations in India; Shahad and Trombay near Mumbai in Maharashtra; Maithon near Dhanbad and Jojobera near Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, and Mundra near Kutch in Gujarat. Apart from its hubs, TPSDI through its spokes and outreach programs has trained at 16 locations across India. TPSDI consciously works towards providing greater access to its courses to the unemployed youth, women, members of disadvantaged sections of the society as part of its Affirmative Action Policy and also reach out to those in the below-poverty-line (BPL) category and so far, has trained over 4700 such people since 2015 offering them opportunities to enhance their livelihood. Mr. Praveer Sinha, elaborated on TPSDI's work for the disadvantaged sections, 'The Institute has the pedigree of the Tata Group and believes in working with those sections of the society where it can have a life-enhancing impact. Not only does TPSDI train the unemployed youth with skills leading to employment, it even fosters the entrepreneurial aspirations of this section bytraining in entrepreneurship skills so that they can setup small businesses.'

Tata Power has ambitious plans for TPSDI. Mr. Praveer Sinha said, 'We want TPSDI to be a frontrunner and a benchmark for institutes offering skill-based training. Tata Power aspires to make TPSDI a premier technical training institute in the nation and the first-choice for training in the power sector.'