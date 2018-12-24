Tata Power : Skill Development Institute in Pursuit of Nation-Building

Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company established the Tata Power Skill Development Institute (TPSDI) in February 2015 is with the mandate to work toward bridging the skill gap in the Indian power sector. In a short span of nearly four years, TPSDI has trained over 40,000 people in skills needed for the power sector and allied industries. TPSDI which started with providing skilling programs for the blue-collared workforce and underprivileged sections of the society, today, has expanded to offer training in higher skills. TPSDI, now also offers courses to engineers and technicians from other organizations and Tata Power, as well trains engineering college students, enabling them to gain skills that bridge the gap between academics and industry.
Commenting on the company's vision of nation building, Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power said, 'It is TPSDI's mission to tackle the challenges of competency and employability faced by the power in and the community at large. TPSDI's has been regularly conducting various training programmes for subsequent employment opportunities to trainees . We aspire to make TPSDI one of the best training centres of India by a utility and are confident that it will be a frontrunner for skilling workers in the near future.'
TPSDI has training hubs at five locations in India; Shahad and Trombay near Mumbai in Maharashtra; Maithon near Dhanbad and Jojobera near Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, and Mundra near Kutch in Gujarat. Apart from its hubs, TPSDI through its spokes and outreach programs has trained at 16 locations across India. TPSDI consciously works towards providing greater access to its courses to the unemployed youth, women, members of disadvantaged sections of the society as part of its Affirmative Action Policy and also reach out to those in the below-poverty-line (BPL) category and so far, has trained over 4700 such people since 2015 offering them opportunities to enhance their livelihood. Mr. Praveer Sinha, elaborated on TPSDI's work for the disadvantaged sections, 'The Institute has the pedigree of the Tata Group and believes in working with those sections of the society where it can have a life-enhancing impact. Not only does TPSDI train the unemployed youth with skills leading to employment, it even fosters the entrepreneurial aspirations of this section bytraining in entrepreneurship skills so that they can setup small businesses.'
Tata Power has ambitious plans for TPSDI. Mr. Praveer Sinha said, 'We want TPSDI to be a frontrunner and a benchmark for institutes offering skill-based training. Tata Power aspires to make TPSDI a premier technical training institute in the nation and the first-choice for training in the power sector.'
Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries & jointly controlled entities, has an installed capacity of 10857 MW. A pioneer in the field, it has a presence across the entire power value chain: Generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy; transmission & distribution, trading and coal & freight logistics. With renewable energy assets in solar and wind accounting for 22% of the company's portfolio, Tata Power is a leader in clean energy generation. In line with the company's view on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation of utilities to integrated solutions by looking at new business growth in EV charging & storage, distributed generation & rooftops, microgrids and home automation & smart meters.
It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India namely: 'Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd.' with Delhi Vidyut Board for distribution in North Delhi; 'Tata Power Ajmer Distribution Ltd.' with Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. for distribution in Ajmer; 'Powerlinks Transmission Ltd.' with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi; 'Maithon Power Ltd.' with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand. Tata Power is serving more than 2.6 million distribution consumers in India and has developed the country's first 4000 MW Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology.
With growing international focus, Tata Power's global presence includes strategic investments in Indonesia through a 30% stake in the coal company PT Kaltim Prima Coal (KPC); 26% stake in mines at PT Baramulti Suksessarana Tbk (BSSR); in Singapore through Trust Energy Resources; in South Africa through a joint venture called 'Cennergi' to develop projects in sub-Sahara Africa; in Zambia through a 50:50 joint venture with ZESCO for 120 MW Hydro project; in Georgia through AGL which is a joint venture with Clean Energy, Norway & IFC for development of 187 MW hydro project; in Bhutan through a hydro project in partnership with The Royal Government of Bhutan.
With its 103 years track record of technology leadership, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care and driving green initiatives, Tata Power is poised for multi-fold growth and committed to 'lighting up lives' for generations to come.
