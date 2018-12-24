Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Tata Power Company    TATAPOWER   INE245A01021

TATA POWER COMPANY (TATAPOWER)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tata Power : Skill Development Institute in Pursuit of Nation-Building

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 10:40am CET

Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company established the Tata Power Skill Development Institute (TPSDI) in February 2015 is with the mandate to work toward bridging the skill gap in the Indian power sector. In a short span of nearly four years, TPSDI has trained over 40,000 people in skills needed for the power sector and allied industries. TPSDI which started with providing skilling programs for the blue-collared workforce and underprivileged sections of the society, today, has expanded to offer training in higher skills. TPSDI, now also offers courses to engineers and technicians from other organizations and Tata Power, as well trains engineering college students, enabling them to gain skills that bridge the gap between academics and industry.

Commenting on the company's vision of nation building, Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power said, 'It is TPSDI's mission to tackle the challenges of competency and employability faced by the power in and the community at large. TPSDI's has been regularly conducting various training programmes for subsequent employment opportunities to trainees . We aspire to make TPSDI one of the best training centres of India by a utility and are confident that it will be a frontrunner for skilling workers in the near future.'

TPSDI has training hubs at five locations in India; Shahad and Trombay near Mumbai in Maharashtra; Maithon near Dhanbad and Jojobera near Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, and Mundra near Kutch in Gujarat. Apart from its hubs, TPSDI through its spokes and outreach programs has trained at 16 locations across India. TPSDI consciously works towards providing greater access to its courses to the unemployed youth, women, members of disadvantaged sections of the society as part of its Affirmative Action Policy and also reach out to those in the below-poverty-line (BPL) category and so far, has trained over 4700 such people since 2015 offering them opportunities to enhance their livelihood. Mr. Praveer Sinha, elaborated on TPSDI's work for the disadvantaged sections, 'The Institute has the pedigree of the Tata Group and believes in working with those sections of the society where it can have a life-enhancing impact. Not only does TPSDI train the unemployed youth with skills leading to employment, it even fosters the entrepreneurial aspirations of this section bytraining in entrepreneurship skills so that they can setup small businesses.'

Tata Power has ambitious plans for TPSDI. Mr. Praveer Sinha said, 'We want TPSDI to be a frontrunner and a benchmark for institutes offering skill-based training. Tata Power aspires to make TPSDI a premier technical training institute in the nation and the first-choice for training in the power sector.'

Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries & jointly controlled entities, has an installed capacity of 10857 MW. A pioneer in the field, it has a presence across the entire power value chain: Generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy; transmission & distribution, trading and coal & freight logistics. With renewable energy assets in solar and wind accounting for 22% of the company's portfolio, Tata Power is a leader in clean energy generation. In line with the company's view on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation of utilities to integrated solutions by looking at new business growth in EV charging & storage, distributed generation & rooftops, microgrids and home automation & smart meters.

It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India namely: 'Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd.' with Delhi Vidyut Board for distribution in North Delhi; 'Tata Power Ajmer Distribution Ltd.' with Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. for distribution in Ajmer; 'Powerlinks Transmission Ltd.' with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi; 'Maithon Power Ltd.' with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand. Tata Power is serving more than 2.6 million distribution consumers in India and has developed the country's first 4000 MW Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology.

With growing international focus, Tata Power's global presence includes strategic investments in Indonesia through a 30% stake in the coal company PT Kaltim Prima Coal (KPC); 26% stake in mines at PT Baramulti Suksessarana Tbk (BSSR); in Singapore through Trust Energy Resources; in South Africa through a joint venture called 'Cennergi' to develop projects in sub-Sahara Africa; in Zambia through a 50:50 joint venture with ZESCO for 120 MW Hydro project; in Georgia through AGL which is a joint venture with Clean Energy, Norway & IFC for development of 187 MW hydro project; in Bhutan through a hydro project in partnership with The Royal Government of Bhutan.

With its 103 years track record of technology leadership, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care and driving green initiatives, Tata Power is poised for multi-fold growth and committed to 'lighting up lives' for generations to come.

Disclaimer

Tata Power Company Limited published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 09:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA POWER COMPANY
10:40aTATA POWER : Skill Development Institute in Pursuit of Nation-Building
PU
12/12TATA POWER : Revamps its Customer Portal
PU
12/10TATA POWER : CGPL organizes Fire & Safety Awareness Session for students in Mand..
PU
12/04TATA POWER : Gujarat to raise tariffs of power units hit by coal price hike
AQ
11/28TATA POWER : Maithon Power Ltd. launches Tiger Grass Handicrafts under Dhaaga In..
PU
11/27TATA POWER : empowers Haldia community members during the 10th Tata Volunteering..
PU
11/26TATA POWER : CGPL organises Health Camps to extend quality healthcare through &l..
PU
11/21TATA POWER : buys stake in 1.9 GW Bara coal-fired power plant
AQ
11/17Tata Sons wants to fly out of joint venture with AirAsia
AQ
11/14TATA POWER : Renascent Power Signs Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 75.01% st..
PU
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 309 B
EBIT 2019 41 267 M
Net income 2019 24 160 M
Debt 2019 415 B
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 11,93
P/E ratio 2020 10,62
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 207 B
Chart TATA POWER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tata Power Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA POWER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 88,8  INR
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Praveer Sinha Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Ashok Satyapal Sethi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ramesh Narayanswamy Subramanyam Chief Financial Officer & Co-Compliance Officer
Nawshir Hoshang Mirza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA POWER COMPANY-18.15%2 948
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.23%62 498
IBERDROLA8.51%50 978
DOMINION ENERGY-7.61%49 163
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.24%46 393
EXELON CORPORATION16.44%44 376
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.