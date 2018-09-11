Tata Power : Solar launches an extensive residential rooftop solution in Mumbai

~With Tata Power Solar solution, customers can save up to INR 50,000 annually for 25 years~

Tata Power Solar, India's largest solar energy company and a Tata Power subsidiary, today launched a complete residential rooftop solution in Mumbai.

Positioned as 'Your Rooftop, You Savings Account,' Tata Power Solar solution can help a customer with a considerable reduction in electricity bill for the next 25 years. The residential rooftop solutions can enable a customer to save up to Rs 50,000 annually for 25 years.

Tata Power Solar brings forth India's most trusted and dependable rooftop solution. A votary of reducing carbon footprint, Tata Power Solar's residential rooftop solution decreases the use of diesel generators, hence leading to more fuel savings. Apart from this, the consumers can avail a chance to earn from their idle rooftop space. To further ease the beneficiaries' expenses, the proposition comes with government subsidy. The company already has a robust 150+ sales and service channel partners across India which provides its valuable consumers with financing options.

Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, 'With rooftop solar solution, a customer is not just the consumer of electricity but also becomes a producer. There is huge potential to scale it up and being the number one player in this segment, Tata Power Solar is taking this solution at the retail level.'

Mr. Ashish Khanna, President, Tata Power (Renewables), said, 'Tata Power has been at the forefront, leading the move towards sustainable energy solutions. Our rooftop solution is not just environment-friendly but also pocket-friendly one as it functions like as a savings account.'

Last week, the company inaugurated the residential rooftop solutions at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi during the Global Mobility Summit MOVE.

Safety is as an important aspect of this installation. The company ensures that work happens safely and effectively to prolong the life of the system. The residential rooftop segment will further strengthen the company's leadership position in solar rooftop segment, along with being key growth drivers in inspiring environment-friendly energy solutions. Renewables are the new growth area which will bring greater value and will align with the changing consumer needs.

Tata Power Solar comes with a successful background of executing the world's largest Rooftop at a single location and India's largest carport at Cochin International Airport. Recently, Tata Power Solar also joined hands with Cricket Club of India and installed the world's largest solar-powered Cricket Stadium Mumbai, in a record period of 100 days.

Residential rooftop solutions video - Click here to watch