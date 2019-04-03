Log in
TATA POWER COMPANY

(TATAPOWER)
Tata Power : gives a new lease of life to ITI Jawhar in association with 'STRIVE' - a Skill Development Scheme by the Government of India

04/03/2019

~Aims to improve the employability and livelihood of 450 tribal youth every year~

Tata Power, along with its fully owned subsidiary Tata Power Skill Development Institute (TPSDI) has always strived towards improving the employability and livelihood of people living in and around its operational areas. In line with this philosophy, Tata Power gave a new lease of life to 450 tribal youth through Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Jawhar in association with 'STRIVE' - a Skill Development Scheme by the Government of India.

With the objective of reaching out to the local communities under its larger sustainability goals, Tata Power aims to improve access to quality technical education for local youth. It aims to make a remarkable improvement in their employability and ability to take the entrepreneurial route for a better livelihood.

This initiative will help provide better livelihood to local tribal youth under the Rs 2,200 crore Skill Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement or STRIVE, a central scheme partly funded by a loan from the World Bank.

Elaborating further on ITI Jawhar, Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, 'Tata Power has always focused on providing skilled manpower in order to bridge the skill-gap thereby sustaining India's growth story. Through TPSDI and 'STRIVE', we hope to bring about considerable impetus in the skill development space and provide the much needed industry connect, which has been a big challenge for producing employable workforce in the country.'

Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries & jointly controlled entities, has an installed capacity of 10857 MW. A pioneer in the field, it has a presence across the entire power value chain: Generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy; transmission & distribution, trading and coal & freight logistics. With renewable energy assets in solar and wind accounting for 22% of the company's portfolio, Tata Power is a leader in clean energy generation. In line with the company's view on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation of utilities to integrated solutions by looking at new business growth in EV charging & storage, distributed generation & rooftops, microgrids and home automation & smart meters.

It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India namely: 'Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd.' with Delhi Vidyut Board for distribution in North Delhi; 'Tata Power Ajmer Distribution Ltd.' with Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. for distribution in Ajmer; 'Powerlinks Transmission Ltd.' with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi; 'Maithon Power Ltd.' with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand. Tata Power is serving more than 2.6 million distribution consumers in India and has developed the country's first 4000 MW Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology.

With growing international focus, Tata Power's global presence includes strategic investments in Indonesia through a 30% stake in the coal company PT Kaltim Prima Coal (KPC); 26% stake in mines at PT Baramulti Suksessarana Tbk (BSSR); in Singapore through Trust Energy Resources; in South Africa through a joint venture called 'Cennergi' to develop projects in sub-Sahara Africa; in Zambia through a 50:50 joint venture with ZESCO for 120 MW Hydro project; in Georgia through AGL which is a joint venture with Clean Energy, Norway & IFC for development of 187 MW hydro project; in Bhutan through a hydro project in partnership with The Royal Government of Bhutan.

With its 103 years track record of technology leadership, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care and driving green initiatives, Tata Power is poised for multi-fold growth and committed to 'lighting up lives' for generations to come. Visit us at: www.tatapower.com

Disclaimer

Tata Power Company Limited published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 07:26:04 UTC
