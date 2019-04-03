Tata Power : gives a new lease of life to ITI Jawhar in association with 'STRIVE' - a Skill Development Scheme by the Government of India

~Aims to improve the employability and livelihood of 450 tribal youth every year~
Tata Power, along with its fully owned subsidiary Tata Power Skill Development Institute (TPSDI) has always strived towards improving the employability and livelihood of people living in and around its operational areas. In line with this philosophy, Tata Power gave a new lease of life to 450 tribal youth through Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Jawhar in association with 'STRIVE' - a Skill Development Scheme by the Government of India.
With the objective of reaching out to the local communities under its larger sustainability goals, Tata Power aims to improve access to quality technical education for local youth. It aims to make a remarkable improvement in their employability and ability to take the entrepreneurial route for a better livelihood.
This initiative will help provide better livelihood to local tribal youth under the Rs 2,200 crore Skill Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement or STRIVE, a central scheme partly funded by a loan from the World Bank.
Elaborating further on ITI Jawhar, Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, 'Tata Power has always focused on providing skilled manpower in order to bridge the skill-gap thereby sustaining India's growth story. Through TPSDI and 'STRIVE', we hope to bring about considerable impetus in the skill development space and provide the much needed industry connect, which has been a big challenge for producing employable workforce in the country.'
