Tata Power : ‘Powerlinks' inaugurates community toilet blocks and water filtration units in Bhadauna & Lalganj, Bihar

~ Aims to curb open defecation, provide clean drinking facilities amongst 731 families ~
Tata Power, India's largest integrated power utility, has always strived to improve the social well-being and quality of life of its surrounding communities, especially women through its integrated community development initiatives. Driven by this philosophy, 'Powerlinks Transmission', a joint venture between the company and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, recently inaugurated two community toilet blocks and water filtration units in the remote villages of Bhadauna and Lalganj in Sonvarsha Block of Sahasra District, Bihar.
Until recently, villagers from Bhadauna and Lalganj, had to defecate in the open, resulting in issues like harassment by the landowners, insect bites and gynecological problems for women making it both unhygienic and uncomfortable for them. Tata Power identified two of the five villages which faced the maximum harassment and built community toilet blocks equipped with bathrooms for women and lit by solar panels serving them with a safe and hygienic defecation area.
The company also installed water filtration units with a capacity of 2000 liters per day providing access to clean and iron free drinking water to the families residing in these villages.
Additionally, four community centres have also been created for villagers to congregate and celebrate events apart from hosting informative sessions. So far, the centre has held over 25 sessions for women sensitizing them about menstrual hygiene, the importance of maintaining it for a better health along with distribution of sanitary napkins.
Mr. Yogesh Luthra,CEO & ED, Powerlinks Transmission Ltd, said, 'Tata Power has always focused on the well-being of its communities by creatinglivelihood opportunities and awareness about Hygiene, Health and Sanitation. Through this initiative, we aim to provide women in underprivileged areas with a better quality of life and healthy environment.'
Apart from these services, the maintenance work of these facilities has provided employment to local villagers empowering them to play the role in communicating and improving Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) practices in the local community.
Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries & jointly controlled entities, has an installed capacity of 10857 MW. A pioneer in the field, it has a presence across the entire power value chain: Generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy; transmission & distribution, trading and coal & freight logistics. With renewable energy assets in solar and wind accounting for 22% of the company's portfolio, Tata Power is a leader in clean energy generation. In line with the company's view on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation of utilities to integrated solutions by looking at new business growth in EV charging & storage, distributed generation & rooftops, microgrids and home automation & smart meters.
It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India namely: 'Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd.' with Delhi Vidyut Board for distribution in North Delhi; 'Tata Power Ajmer Distribution Ltd.' with Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. for distribution in Ajmer; 'Powerlinks Transmission Ltd.' with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi; 'Maithon Power Ltd.' with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand. Tata Power is serving more than 2.6 million distribution consumers in India and has developed the country's first 4000 MW Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology.
With growing international focus, Tata Power's global presence includes strategic investments in Indonesia through a 30% stake in the coal company PT Kaltim Prima Coal (KPC); 26% stake in mines at PT Baramulti Suksessarana Tbk (BSSR); in Singapore through Trust Energy Resources; in South Africa through a joint venture called 'Cennergi' to develop projects in sub-Sahara Africa; in Zambia through a 50:50 joint venture with ZESCO for 120 MW Hydro project; in Georgia through AGL which is a joint venture with Clean Energy, Norway & IFC for development of 187 MW hydro project; in Bhutan through a hydro project in partnership with The Royal Government of Bhutan.
With its 103 years track record of technology leadership, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care and driving green initiatives, Tata Power is poised for multi-fold growth and committed to 'lighting up lives' for generations to come. Visit us at: www.tatapower.com
Disclaimer
Tata Power Company Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 07:27:01 UTC