Tata Power : ‘Powerlinks' inaugurates community toilet blocks and water filtration units in Bhadauna & Lalganj, Bihar

~ Aims to curb open defecation, provide clean drinking facilities amongst 731 families ~

Tata Power, India's largest integrated power utility, has always strived to improve the social well-being and quality of life of its surrounding communities, especially women through its integrated community development initiatives. Driven by this philosophy, 'Powerlinks Transmission', a joint venture between the company and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, recently inaugurated two community toilet blocks and water filtration units in the remote villages of Bhadauna and Lalganj in Sonvarsha Block of Sahasra District, Bihar.

Until recently, villagers from Bhadauna and Lalganj, had to defecate in the open, resulting in issues like harassment by the landowners, insect bites and gynecological problems for women making it both unhygienic and uncomfortable for them. Tata Power identified two of the five villages which faced the maximum harassment and built community toilet blocks equipped with bathrooms for women and lit by solar panels serving them with a safe and hygienic defecation area.

The company also installed water filtration units with a capacity of 2000 liters per day providing access to clean and iron free drinking water to the families residing in these villages.

Additionally, four community centres have also been created for villagers to congregate and celebrate events apart from hosting informative sessions. So far, the centre has held over 25 sessions for women sensitizing them about menstrual hygiene, the importance of maintaining it for a better health along with distribution of sanitary napkins.

Mr. Yogesh Luthra,CEO & ED, Powerlinks Transmission Ltd, said, 'Tata Power has always focused on the well-being of its communities by creatinglivelihood opportunities and awareness about Hygiene, Health and Sanitation. Through this initiative, we aim to provide women in underprivileged areas with a better quality of life and healthy environment.'

Apart from these services, the maintenance work of these facilities has provided employment to local villagers empowering them to play the role in communicating and improving Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) practices in the local community.