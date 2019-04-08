Tata Power : promotes best practices in agriculture and vertical farming with the implementation of ‘Sustainable Agriculture Programme' in Maharashtra

Sensitises over 950 tribal farmers across 42 villages

Generates an overall income of INR50 lakhs

Tata Power, India's largest integrated power utility has always strived towards improving the livelihood of people living in and around its operational areas. With an aim to promote sustainable agriculture in the catchment area of its dams in Maval, Tata Power implemented the 'Sustainable Agriculture Programme' amongst tribal farmers. It sensitised over 950 farmers across 369 acres in 42 villages.

Under this programme, awareness sessions were conducted for landholding farmers during the Rabi season on best agriculture practices for its staple crop wheat along with other vegetables and cash crops like onion and potatoes. This programme has helped raise the tribal farmer's income by INR 50,000 to INR1, 50,000.

Further, landless farmers in tribal areas were trained to cultivate vegetables in their courtyards through the vertical farming programme. Aimed at promoting Nutritional Health amongst tribal farmers in remote locations, this programme not only helped them save and earn an income of INR 100 to 150 per day, but also helped them lead a healthy lifestyle with better access to fresh vegetables.

Elaborating further on this agro based programme, Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power said, 'We, at Tata Power, have relentlessly worked to contribute to the social development of the local communities through various programmes. Through 'Sustainable Agriculture Programme' we hope to build a healthy and sustainable future for tribal farmers.'