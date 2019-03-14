Tata Power : raises awareness on 'Adolescent Health Care' in Mumbai

~ Collaboration with School to enhance knowledge and promote positive health behaviour among Girls~
Tata Power, through its integrated community healthcare initiative, 'Project Arogya' has always adopted a focused approach towards improving the social well-being and quality of life of women living in and around its operational areas. On the occasion of International Women's Day, the company organised a session on menstrual hygiene and sanitation for adolescent girls of Prabodhan School, Mumbai and distributed 250 sanitary napkins amongst them. (The Sanitary Napkins were mobilised through 'We Tree' organisation which is working on women empowerment and livelihood).
Through this session, the company sensitised 125 girls on menstrual hygiene and its management, the hygienic methods of protection during menstruation and benefits of using sanitary napkins.
Mr. Minesh Dave, President T & D Tata Power, said, 'Tata Power has always focused on the well-being of women at large through 'Project Arogya'. By organising this session on International Women's Day which is a significant day for women, we aim to provide a caring, supportive and healthy environment to them so that girls can attend school regularly and dropout issues are addressed at adolescent stage. We are elated to see that our initiative has benefitted over 500 girls by far and will continue to drive the same to enhance and cover more schools and girls in future. Such initiatives makes us strive harder to practice this philosophy in all areas of our operations.'
Through 'Project Arogya', Tata Power will continue to extend quality healthcare facilities to women living in its outreach areas.
