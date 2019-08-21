Tata Power : ‘Club Enerji' saves over 4 million units of Electricity in 2018-19 and sensitisied over 23.8 million citizens in India

~Around 4.5 lakh units of power saved in Ahmedabad city by reaching out to nearly 1.84 lakh citizens~

~Creates 3.4 lakh Energy Champions along with 3.8 lakh Energy Ambassadors across the country since its inception~

'Club Enerji', Tata Power's nationwide resource and energy conservation initiative with a strategic focus on nation-building, sensitised over 23.8 million people across seven cities -- New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ajmer and saved around 4 million units (MUs) of electricity across 533 schools in 2018-19.

During 2018-19, the Club Enerji initiative reached out to nearly 1.5 lakh citizens in Ahmedabad, saving nearly 4.5 lakh units of power and created 3624 Energy Champions and 2412 Energy Ambassadors.

The club has also created around 347,986 Energy Champions and 386,633 Energy Ambassadors among school students. With its varied content applicable to children and teachers across cities, the strength of this self-sustaining model lies in its '4E' approach -- Educate, Engage, Empower, Enhance, which directs communities through mini-clubs, energy champions, and energy ambassadors.

Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power said,'We believe that inculcating the value of sustainability and a broad understanding of our dependencies on scarce resources must start early in our children's lives. In our experience, spreading this message through the active participation of children also helps in sensitising the larger network of grownups in their families, etc. We would also like to thank our partners in helping us implement various activities to conserve our environment and promise to light up lives with our efforts in the coming years.'

Through their 'Say no to plastics' initiative, Tata Power sensitised individuals about health and environmental hazards which are triggered as a result of using plastic.

Additionally, in an effort to help conserve energy & curb wastage, Club Enerji is also running a three-month pledge campaign currently called 'Switch off to Switch on' which started on World Environment Day (June 5) and has children as ambassadors of energy conservation to raise awareness for creating a sustainable future.

The initiative has also branched out its initiatives in countries such as France, Germany, US, Ireland, Philippines, Bangladesh, UAE, South Africa, and Nepal through its online wing.

*India's 'Reflex Generation'

The idea of environmental consideration has been transformed from pre-planned, momentous, typically very public, collective acts from committed individuals - marches, protests, petitions - towards a more mass movement based on individual choices and decisions made every day. Such 'micro-activism' is no less effective, aggregating entire communities and demographic groups whose consideration the environment is defining their daily routines and home and at work. For such people, minimising environmental impact has become instinctive and natural; a reflex defining the decisions they make.

The impact of India's 'Reflex Generation' is evident in the workplace; today, potential employees are basing their decisions on employers' environmental credentials. According to Deloitte's annual Generation Y survey , 76% Indian millennials claimed to have chosen employers whose values matched their own; a finding supported by other research indicating young people's preference for employers who demonstrate a 'genuine commitment' to corporate social responsibility, the environment, and sustainability.

Another way individuals mark their inclination towards protecting the environment is by subtly but consistently purchasing green products. In fact, in a Deloitte study, 38% respondents with a family monthly salary of Rs. 1 lakh or more were willing to pay 10% or more premiums for eco-friendly products. Other research suggests that 95% seek out brands that display responsible behaviour.

Finally, today's environmental guardians have adapted their lifestyles to imbibe the core philosophy of environmental consideration into their day-to-day lives. The interest in electric vehicles for daily use is another example of how India's younger citizens are attempting to be more environmentally conscious on a regular basis. Globally, 81% consumers claim to be prepared to make 'personal sacrifices' to address social, environmental issues. Such consideration reflects the 'micro-activism' at the heart of India's 'Reflex Generation'.