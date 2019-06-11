Log in
TATA STEEL

TATA STEEL

(TATASTEEL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 06/11
492.5 INR   +1.33%
11:40aSteel Deal Denial Should Foster Competition -- ESG Insight
DJ
10:07aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Amazon, Google, Merck, Airbus
08:17aEU Blocks Merger of European Steel Units of Tata, Thyssenkrupp -- 2nd Update
DJ
News 
News

Steel Deal Denial Should Foster Competition -- ESG Insight

0
06/11/2019 | 11:40am EDT

The European Commission's decision to block the planned merger the European steel businesses of India's Tata Steel and Germany's Thyssenkrupp AG may be seen as positive from a social ESG perspective. According to Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, the blocking of what would have been the world's second-largest steel producer prevented "serious harm to European industrial customers and consumers." The antitrust body's concern was that the combined company would have led to reduced competition in the supply of steel in the packaging and automotive industries, resulting in higher prices for customers. (christian.brunnstrom@dowjones.com)

Latest news on TATA STEEL
11:40aSteel Deal Denial Should Foster Competition -- ESG Insight
DJ
10:07aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Amazon, Google, Merck, Airbus
08:17aEU Blocks Merger of European Steel Units of Tata, Thyssenkrupp -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:01aEU Blocks Merger of European Steel Units of Tata, Thyssenkrupp --Update
DJ
07:56aTATA STEEL : EU regulators block Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel joint venture
RE
07:22aEU Blocks Merger of Steelmaking Units of Tata, Thyssenkrupp
DJ
06/06TATA STEEL : reaffirms its commitment to Sustainability on World Environment Day..
PU
06/04EU needs to act on steel imports in wake of U.S. tariffs - industry
RE
05/31Thyssenkrupp buys U.S. elevator firm as IPO share boost evaporates
RE
05/27THYSSENKRUPP : Steel Boss in Exit Talks
DJ
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 626 B
EBIT 2020 197 B
Net income 2020 83 119 M
Debt 2020 943 B
Yield 2020 2,27%
P/E ratio 2020 6,87
P/E ratio 2021 6,54
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Capitalization 548 B
Chart TATA STEEL
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 584  INR
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashok Kumar Chief Technology Officer-Process
Vinay V. Mahashabde Chief Technical Officer-Flat Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL-6.72%8 176
POSCO--.--%17 813
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 873
NIPPON STEEL CORP-1.54%15 761
ARCELORMITTAL-22.35%15 198
NUCOR-1.68%15 172
