Steel Deal Denial Should Foster Competition -- ESG Insight

The European Commission's decision to block the planned merger the European steel businesses of India's Tata Steel and Germany's Thyssenkrupp AG may be seen as positive from a social ESG perspective. According to Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, the blocking of what would have been the world's second-largest steel producer prevented "serious harm to European industrial customers and consumers." The antitrust body's concern was that the combined company would have led to reduced competition in the supply of steel in the packaging and automotive industries, resulting in higher prices for customers. (christian.brunnstrom@dowjones.com)