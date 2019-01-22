TATA STEEL : ADVENTURE FOUNDATION (TSAF) ANNOUNCES WINTER EXPEDITION TO MOUNT KANGRI

The Tata Steel Adventure Foundation team will attempt winter ascent of Stok Kangri (20,180 ft) located in Leh region. Stok Kangri is one of the most popular 6000m peaks in Indian Himalayas which attracts climbers from India and abroad during the summer season. However, summitting the peak during winter is rarely attempted owing to the extreme cold and severe climatic conditions which call for superior technical skills.

The TSAF winter expedition would be highly demanding on body and mind of the participants. One would need to be prepared for tough days at high altitude in harsh winter environment. Expected temperatures on 'summit day' is around -35° C, and factoring in the wind chill, can go as low as -40°C.

Climbing Style

The TSAF team will attempt this summit without any external support which will make their journey arduous yet imbibe a spirit of self-sufficiency in the unique way which mountain adversity can teach. Normal support in terms of ponies, mules, porters, cooks and support staff will be avoided. TSAF in its outdoor leadership course always focuses on self-cooking, carrying one's own load and working with limited resources. Such unaided small groups help in reduction of garbage generated during the trek as also in preservation of the environment and the mountain trails. Hence, the winter summit expedition this year will attempt to reduce adverse impact on the ecology through zero waste and self-sustained trekking.

The Expedition will be led by Hemant Gupta, Secretary, TSAF.

Team Members

Hemant Gupta (Work ex - 6 years. Climbed Mt Everest, Mt Aconcagua, Island Peak, Bhagirathi 2, Lobuche East, Rudrugaira, Kanamo)

Asmita Dorjee (Sr Instructor, TSAF. Work ex - 11 years. Climbed Gangotri, Dharamsura, Stok Kangri)

Dharmendra Singh (Instructor, TSAF. Work ex - 3 years, Climbed Draupadi ka Danda, Mt Rudugaira - 3 times)

Pranav Mamgain (Manager, TSAF. Climbed Mt Kanamo, Everest base camp trek and Kala Pathar, Balachandra peak, Mission Gange)

Rajendra Rawat (Instructor, TSAF. Work ex - 8 years, Climbed Mt Jogin, Kalindi Pass, volunteered for uttarkhand relief work in Kedarnath)

Rathu Mahato (Instructor, TSAF. Basic and Advance Mountaineering Course)

Konchok Thinle (Guide, TSAF)

Prabhat Gaurav (Climbed Everest in 2017, Photographer )

Itinerary

22nd Jan: Jamshedpur - Delhi

23rd Jan: Delhi - Leh

24th Jan : Acclimatization in Leh (3500m) & Equipment

25th Jan : Drive to Stok village (3500m) and load ferry to Changma (4000m)

26th Jan : Occupy Changma (4000m)

27th Jan : Load ferry to Mounkarmo (4300m)

28th jan : Occupy Mounkarma (4300m)

29th jan : Load ferry summit camp (4900m)

30th jan : Occupy summit camp (4900m)

31st jan : Summit (6153m) and back to base camp

1st Feb : Reserve day

2nd Feb : Reserve day

3rd Feb : Back to Stok and drive to Leh

4th Feb : Leh - Delhi

