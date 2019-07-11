TATA STEEL : FOUNDATION OBSERVES WORLD POPULATION DAY 2019

Tata Steel Foundation today observed the World Population Day which is noted the world over for promotion of crucial issues such as family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health and human rights. The Chief Guest on the occasion was Ms. Raksha Choudhry, a Social worker.

The Foundation recognized 100 couples who have only one or two children and who have used any temporary method of family planning for spacing between two children. They had been selected from 10 maternal and child health centers being run by Tata Steel Foundation in and around Jamshedpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Raksha Choudhry said 'Family planning, correct nutrition and hygiene are subjects gaining increasing amount of attention today. I am glad that we are speaking about it and encouraging our communities to step forward in this task.'

World population Day was instituted by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Program in 1989. The date of observance of World Population Day was inspired by the fact that the world's population reached five billion people on July 11, 1987. This concern for the rapid growth of population resulted into the establishment of World Population Day on the same date.

Access to safe, voluntary family planning is a human right. It is also central to gender equality and women's empowerment, and is a key factor in reducing poverty. Investments in making family planning available also yield economic and other gains that can propel development.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA). It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $22.67 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2019. In 2018, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd (now renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd).

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel retained the 'Global Steel Industry Leader' position in the DJSI 2018. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards including the Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 'GreenPro' certification for products (Tata Pravesh Steel Doors, Tata Structura, Tata Pipes) by CII, Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) status (Tier 2) by the Directorate of International Customs (Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India), 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018), Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management (2018) and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2019) by CNBC TV18. The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the eight time (2019), Steel Sustainability Champion (2018) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2019), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2018), 'Best Companies To Work For' recognition by Business Today, 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

In 2018, the Company launched a corporate brand campaign #WeAlsoMakeTomorrow. www.wealsomaketomorrow.com

For corporate information, visit www.tatasteel.comand follow us on

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.