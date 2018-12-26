Tata Steel : 12th Jharkhand State Boxing Championship kicks-off at Noamundi

Promoting sports in its areas of operation, Tata Steel in association with Jharkhand Boxing Association inaugurated the 12th Jharkhand State Boxing Championship at Noamundi Boxing Centre (NBC) today. Mr Suresh Dutt Tripathi, Vice President, Jharkhand Boxing Association (JBA) and Vice President (Human Resource Management), Tata Steel graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

In a 4-day championship scheduled from December 26, 2018 , more than 337 rising boxers from 15 districts of Jharkhand will present their bout for the championship title. The event will be conducted for Elite (Men & Women), Youth & Junior (Men and Boys) and Sub-junior (Boys & Girls) categories. A total of 60 women and girl boxers will be in action in the ring for the first time at NBC. The finals will be played on December 29, 2018. A total of 39 bouts will be played on the first day. Teams from East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Chatra, Saraikela-Kharsawan, Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Latehar, Dhanbad, Giridih, Gumla, Koderma, Godda, Bokaro, Garhwa, SERSA (South Eastern Railway Sports Association), Tata Boxing Centre and Urban Services are participating in the 12th Jharkhand State Boxing Championship. For the first time, 35 home-grown boxers from NBC will participate in this championship.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Tripathi said: 'Sports is a way of life in Tata Steel. To bring a sport like boxing to these regions is commendable. Championships like these provide an excellent platform to the upcoming boxers, helping the participants to study the game closely. Noamundi Boxing Centre by Tata Steel has begun to bloom now and I hope, national and international boxers will soon come from this region.'

Present on the occasion were Mr J C Vyas, Head Technical Officer, JBA, Mr R K Verma, Technical Officer, JBA, Ms Tarun Misra, Technical Officer, JBA, Mr R P Mali, Chief, Noamundi Iron Mine, Tata Steel, Mr P K Dhall, Chief, Processing & Logistics, Ore Mines & Quarries (OMQ) Division, Tata Steel, Mr Nirmal Bhattacharjee, Chief, Engineering Services & Projects, OMQ Division, Tata Steel, Mr Sanjay Das, President Noamundi Mazdoor Union, office bearers of Noamundi Mazdoor Union, among others.

NBC was formally inaugurated on February 16, 2018. The prime objective of the centre is to unearth the hidden boxing talent in the tribal regions of West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. The boxing centre utilizes the scrap conveyor belt for the flooring purpose as part of the 'Best Out of Waste' initiative at OMQ.

