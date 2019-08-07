Tata Steel : 1Q Net Profit Plummeted Nearly 64%

By P.R. Venkat



Tata Steel first-quarter net profit dropped nearly 64% on year due to falling steel prices and weakening economic activities, especially in India and Europe.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 7.02 billion rupees ($99 million), on revenue that rose to INR359.5 billion from INR354.94 billion, the Indian company said in a statement late Wednesday.

In addition to steel's decline, the company said profitability in the quarter was hurt by a sharp rise in iron-ore prices caused by supply disruptions and by elevated coking-coal costs.

The company said its board has approved a proposal to sell its 70% stake in Tata Steel (Thailand) PCL to Synergy Metals and Mining Fund.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com