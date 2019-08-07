Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Tata Steel    TATASTEEL   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL

(TATASTEEL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tata Steel : 1Q Net Profit Plummeted Nearly 64%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 08:49pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Tata Steel first-quarter net profit dropped nearly 64% on year due to falling steel prices and weakening economic activities, especially in India and Europe.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 7.02 billion rupees ($99 million), on revenue that rose to INR359.5 billion from INR354.94 billion, the Indian company said in a statement late Wednesday.

In addition to steel's decline, the company said profitability in the quarter was hurt by a sharp rise in iron-ore prices caused by supply disruptions and by elevated coking-coal costs.

The company said its board has approved a proposal to sell its 70% stake in Tata Steel (Thailand) PCL to Synergy Metals and Mining Fund.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TATA STEEL -1.37% 362.35 End-of-day quote.-29.49%
TATA STEEL (THAILAND) PCL End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA STEEL
11:11aTATA STEEL : Turkish fund seen favourite to take over British Steel
RE
10:21aTATA STEEL : Ore Mines & Quarries division honoured with CII Safety, Health & En..
PU
02:48aGerman Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
DJ
08/08Thyssenkrupp CEO warms up to elevator unit sale after profit warning
RE
08/08THYSSENKRUPP : to Challenge EU Decision to Block Tata Steel Merger
DJ
08/08THYSSENKRUPP : Donatus Kaufmann Agrees to Step Down From Executive Board
DJ
08/07TATA STEEL : 1Q Net Profit Plummeted Nearly 64%
DJ
07/29TATA STEEL : celebrates 115th birth anniversary of JRD Tata
PU
07/26TATA STEEL : Johar Antonio!
PU
07/19TATA STEEL : Adventure foundation (tsaf) organises expedition to mt. kanamo
PU
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 593 B
EBIT 2020 156 B
Net income 2020 51 063 M
Debt 2020 953 B
Yield 2020 2,86%
P/E ratio 2020 8,38x
P/E ratio 2021 5,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
EV / Sales2021 0,86x
Capitalization 415 B
Chart TATA STEEL
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 469,83  INR
Last Close Price 362,35  INR
Spread / Highest target 86,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashok Kumar Chief Technology Officer-Process
Vinay V. Mahashabde Chief Technical Officer-Flat Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL-29.49%5 972
NUCOR0.69%15 816
ARCELORMITTAL-28.42%14 732
POSCO--.--%13 605
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO-2.54%13 365
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%13 365
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group