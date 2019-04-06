Tata Steel : 4QFY19 and FY19 - Key Production and Sales Figure (Provisional)

This is for your information and records.

▪4QFY19 production was down on QoQ basis mainly due to maintenance shutdowns at NatSteel Holdings during the Chinese New Year holidays. Sales volume was 3.5% higher on QoQ basis reflecting better sales at Tata Steel Thailand with improved rebars market sentiment.

▪4QFY19 sales improved as production grew by 17%QoQ with better plant availability. Blast furnace 5 at Port Talbot, which was under shutdown for life extension program since September 2018, resumed operations in January 2019.

▪India operations recorded the highest ever sales volume in 4QFY19; volumes increased by 56%YoY and 22%QoQ to 4.73 mn tons during the quarter, which on an annualized basis works out to 18.92 mn tons. Automotive & Special products sales crossed 2 mn tons plus milestone in FY19.

▪India operations achieved the highest ever Crude Steel production in 4QFY19 driven by better plant availability across the locations including ramp-up at Tata Steel BSL. 4QFY19 production grew by 46%YoY to 4.47 mn tons, which on an annualized basis works out to 17.88 mn tons.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The Group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $20.41 billion (INR 133,016 crore) in FY18. In 2018, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd (now renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd). Currently, Tata Steel's consolidated India crude steel production capacity stands at 18.6 MnTPA.

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel retained the Industry Leader position in FY18 and ranked second overall in the DJSI assessment, 2017. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards including the Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018), Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management (2018) and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2019) by CNBC TV18. The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the eight time (2019), Steel Sustainability Champions (2017) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2018), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2018), 'Best Companies To Work For' recognition by Business Today, 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

In 2018, the Company launched a corporate brand campaign #WeAlsoMakeTomorrow. (www.wealsomaketomorrow.com).

