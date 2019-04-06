Tata Steel : 4QFY19 and FY19 - Key Production and Sales Figure (Provisional)

|
April 6, 2019
The Secretary, Listing Department
The Manager, Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street,
G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400 001.
Mumbai - 400 051.
Maharashtra, India.
Maharashtra, India.
Scrip Code: 500470/890144
Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTEELPP
Dear Madam, Sirs,
Sub: Press Release
Please find enclosed the press release titled "Tata Steel's 4QFY19 and FY19 - Key
Production and Sales Figure (Provisional)".
This disclosure is being made in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you.
Yours Faithfully,
Tata Steel Limited
Parvatheesam K.
Company Secretary &
Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)
Encl: As above
TATA STEEL LIMITED
Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India
Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com
Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260
|
for immediate use
PRESS RELEASE
Tata Steel's 4QFY19 and FY19 - Key Production and Sales Figure (Provisional)
Production and Sales Performance
Items
4QFY19
3QFY19
4QFY18
FY19
FY18
(Provisional)
(Actual)
(Actual)
(Provisional)
(Actual)
Tata Steel India1
Production
4.47
4.38
3.07
16.79
12.48
|
|
Sales
4.73
3.89
3.03
16.27
12.15
Tata Steel Europe
Production
2.73
2.34
2.63
10.30
10.69
Sales
2.55
2.35
2.55
9.61
9.99
Tata Steel South -
Production
0.50
0.52
0.56
2.08
2.23
Sales
0.59
0.57
0.62
2.41
2.51
Notes:
1.Figures for Tata Steel India includes Tata Steel Standalone and Tata Steel BSL from May 18, 2018 withouteliminating inter- company transactions
2.Production Numbers: India - Crude Steel Production; Europe - Liquid Steel Production; South-East Asia - Saleable Steel Production
Tata Steel India:
▪India operations achieved the highest ever Crude Steel production in 4QFY19 driven by better plant availability across the locations including ramp-up at Tata Steel BSL. 4QFY19 production grew by 46%YoY to 4.47 mn tons, which on an annualized basis works out to 17.88 mn tons.
▪India operations recorded the highest ever sales volume in 4QFY19; volumes increased by 56%YoY and 22%QoQ to 4.73 mn tons during the quarter, which on an annualized basis works out to 18.92 mn tons. Automotive & Special products sales crossed 2 mn tons plus milestone in FY19.
Tata Steel Europe:
▪4QFY19 sales improved as production grew by 17%QoQ with better plant availability. Blast furnace 5 at Port Talbot, which was under shutdown for life extension program since September 2018, resumed operations in January 2019.
South East Asia:
▪4QFY19 production was down on QoQ basis mainly due to maintenance shutdowns at NatSteel Holdings during the Chinese New Year holidays. Sales volume was 3.5% higher on QoQ basis reflecting better sales at Tata Steel Thailand with improved rebars market sentiment.
About Tata Steel
Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The Group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $20.41 billion (INR 133,016 crore) in FY18. In 2018, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd (now renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd). Currently, Tata Steel's consolidated India crude steel production capacity stands at 18.6 MnTPA.
A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.
Tata Steel retained the Industry Leader position in FY18 and ranked second overall in the DJSI assessment, 2017. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards including the Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018), Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management (2018) and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2019) by CNBC TV18. The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the eight time (2019), Steel Sustainability Champions (2017) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2018), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2018), 'Best Companies To Work For' recognition by Business Today, 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.
In 2018, the Company launched a corporate brand campaign #WeAlsoMakeTomorrow. (www.wealsomaketomorrow.com).
To know more, visit www.tatasteel.com | Follow us on II 012 0 El
Disclaimer
Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of
applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or
implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions
affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/or other incidental factors.
For media enquiries contact:
Kulvin Suri
Rob Simpson
Tel: +91 22 6665 0581/ +91 92310 52397
Tel: +44 207 717 4404/ +44 7990 786 531
E-mail: kulvinsuri@tatasteel.com
Email: rob.simpson@tatasteel.com
Disclaimer
Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2019 22:32:09 UTC