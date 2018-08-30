Tata Steel : Archery Championship by Tata Steel West Bokaro Division on National Sports Day

Commemorating National Sports Day and 159th birth anniversary of Sir Dorabji Tata, an inter-feeder centre archery championship 2018 was organized by Tata Steel West Bokaro Division at Sports Complex, West Bokaro on Wednesday.

The championship was inaugurated by Mr Sahabji Kuchroo, Chief Operations, Tata Steel (West Bokaro) in the presence of Mr Mohan Mahto, President, Rastriya Colliery Mazdoor Sangh, Ms Purnima Mahto, Dronacharya awardee and Coach, Tata Archery Academy, Mr B V Sudhir Kumar, Chief, Coal Beneficiation, Tata Steel (West Bokaro) and Ms Kiran Yadav, Principal, Tata DAV Public School, Ghatotand.

27 archers from feeder centres of West Bokaro and Jharia participated in this day-long sporting extravaganza. West Bokaro Feeder Centre was declared the champion, while Jharia Feeder Centre acquired the runner-up position. The winners of various competitions were awarded by the dignitaries during the closing ceremony.

In his address, Mr Kuchroo said: 'At Tata Steel, we consider as a way of life. Sir Dorabji Tata not only played a pivotal role in setting up the Steel Plant at Jamshedpur but also played an important role in development of sports in the country. Sir Dorabji Tata was the first President of the Indian Olympic Association. He steered India's entry into the world of international sport by sponsoring four athletes and two wrestlers for the Antwerp Olympic Games in 1920.'

'Major Dhyan Cand used to go to work at day time and practiced at night. This kind of dedication makes a star', added Mr Kuchroo.

Congratulating the winners, Ms Mahto said: 'West Bokaro has created many nationals and international level players. The only way to achieve success is to work hard. I hope to see you all make a mark in archery.'

The championship was organised by Sports Department led by Mr Kumar Vikram, Head, Administration, Tata Steel (West Bokaro).

Among others present on the occasion were senior officials of Tata Steel and Union officials.

