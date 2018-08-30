Log in
Tata Steel : Archery Championship by Tata Steel West Bokaro Division on National Sports Day

08/30/2018 | 01:32pm CEST
[Attachment]

Commemorating National Sports Day and 159th birth anniversary of Sir Dorabji Tata, an inter-feeder centre archery championship 2018 was organized by Tata Steel West Bokaro Division at Sports Complex, West Bokaro on Wednesday.

The championship was inaugurated by Mr Sahabji Kuchroo, Chief Operations, Tata Steel (West Bokaro) in the presence of Mr Mohan Mahto, President, Rastriya Colliery Mazdoor Sangh, Ms Purnima Mahto, Dronacharya awardee and Coach, Tata Archery Academy, Mr B V Sudhir Kumar, Chief, Coal Beneficiation, Tata Steel (West Bokaro) and Ms Kiran Yadav, Principal, Tata DAV Public School, Ghatotand.

27 archers from feeder centres of West Bokaro and Jharia participated in this day-long sporting extravaganza. West Bokaro Feeder Centre was declared the champion, while Jharia Feeder Centre acquired the runner-up position. The winners of various competitions were awarded by the dignitaries during the closing ceremony.

[Attachment]

In his address, Mr Kuchroo said: 'At Tata Steel, we consider as a way of life. Sir Dorabji Tata not only played a pivotal role in setting up the Steel Plant at Jamshedpur but also played an important role in development of sports in the country. Sir Dorabji Tata was the first President of the Indian Olympic Association. He steered India's entry into the world of international sport by sponsoring four athletes and two wrestlers for the Antwerp Olympic Games in 1920.'

'Major Dhyan Cand used to go to work at day time and practiced at night. This kind of dedication makes a star', added Mr Kuchroo.

Congratulating the winners, Ms Mahto said: 'West Bokaro has created many nationals and international level players. The only way to achieve success is to work hard. I hope to see you all make a mark in archery.'

The championship was organised by Sports Department led by Mr Kumar Vikram, Head, Administration, Tata Steel (West Bokaro).

Among others present on the occasion were senior officials of Tata Steel and Union officials.

About Tata Steel
Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 27 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as on March 31, 2018. It is the world's second-most geographically-diversified steel producer, with operations in 26 countries and a commercial presence in over 50 countries. The Group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $20.41 billion (INR 133,016 crore) in FY18. Tata Steel Group is spread across five continents with an employee base of nearly 74,000. Tata Steel retained Industry Leader position in FY18 and ranked second overall in the DJSI assessment, 2017. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel was felicitated with several awards including the Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2014-15 and 2015-16, Best Risk Management by CNBC TV18 (2018) and 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018). The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the sixth time (2018), Steel Sustainability Champions (2017) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2017 & 2018), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2017) as well as 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

Disclaimer
Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 11:31:02 UTC
