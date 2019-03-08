Tata Steel : High Performance Centre inaugurated at the JRD Tata Sports Complex

The newly built High Performance Centre (HPC) at the JRD Sports Complex was inaugurated today by Mr. Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President Corporate Services, Tata Steel at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Tata Steel.

The High Performance Centre is the first of its kind in Eastern India. It is equipped with modern day scientific equipment to support and enhance performance of the athletes belonging to various disciplines from respective Excellence Centres, applying the fundamentals of Sports Science.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Chanakya Chaudhary said; 'Tata Steel has always supported the pursuit of excellence in Sports and now with the High Performance Centre we are looking to create a scientific framework which will further enhance the capability of our elite players. With intend to have high quality interventions for physical fitness, mental performance and also help with faster recovery and rehabilitation.'

The High Performance Centre has a specialized team of experts consisting of Strength & Conditioning coaches, Psychologists, Nutritionist, Physiotherapists, Massage specialists & Sports Analyst, to chart out an all-round development plan for each of the athletes of the Excellence Centres. It will also have technology support to conduct Video and Biomechanical Analysis of the Athletes which will enable the High Performance Centre experts to design a protocol for them.

HPC has 2 components:

HPC Lab : Through this lab, a Physiological & Bio-mechanical analysis of cadets will be done which will help in fast recovery & rehab after an injury. HPC Lab has the following equipment: Cryochamber: It is a therapeutic application used to relieve muscle pain, sprains and swelling after tissue damage or after heavy training sessions. The temperature inside the chamber can be lowered to -180 degrees. The full body cryotherapy stimulates the body's natural healing abilities. The Cryochamber uses extreme cold to include responses on three levels: the circulatory system, the energy meridians and the nervous system. VO2 Max: The data obtained from this equipment can be used as the foundation for customizing exercise programs to meet the daily demands of elite players. VO2 Max will indicate the maximum amount of oxygen that one is capable of consuming in a particular amount of time. (It is calculated as units of oxygen used per kilogram of body weight, per minute). VO2 Max: The data obtained from this equipment can be used as the foundation for customizing exercise programs to meet the daily demands of elite players. VO2 Max will indicate the maximum amount of oxygen that one is capable of consuming in a particular amount of time. (It is calculated as units of oxygen used per kilogram of body weight, per minute). Hypoxic Chamber: Hypoxic chamber is designed to simulate oxygen concentrations identical to that at higher altitudes. At sea level the O2 concentration is 20.9% but in hypoxic chamber this amount can be reduced to 10.1% resulting in less than half of the available oxygen. It is very useful for elite athletes as training in hypoxic chamber will increase the erythrocyte count in long run and will improve their performance. Hydro Pool Bikes: Hydrotherapy is used for doing exercises in a pool by athletes to maintain their endurance and strength during rehabilitation. Since water supports body weight, it helps in the rehabilitation process by muscle relaxation, reducing joint pain and improving joint range of motion. HPC CrossFit : This scientifically designed program for performance enhancement of cadets will be executed in the CrossFit which will help improve the Stamina, Strength, Agility, Flexibility, Speed, Coordination, and Power of the academy cadets.

The High Performance Centre will focus on Performance Enhancement by improving the physiological & fitness levels of athletes and also ensure injury prevention, faster recovery & rehabilitation. It will complement the new and existing sporting endeavours of Tata Steel as there has been a sudden spike in the momentum of the sporting ecosystem in Jamshedpur. HPC is positioned to become the Sports Science hub for Eastern India. It is a good start for the Sports Science Frontier by Tata Steel.

