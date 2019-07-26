Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Tata Steel    TATASTEEL   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL

(TATASTEEL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 07/26
445.5 INR   +1.17%
10:55aTATA STEEL : Johar Antonio!
PU
07/19TATA STEEL : Adventure foundation (tsaf) organises expedition to mt. kanamo
PU
07/14TATA STEEL : Q1 FY20 Production and Sales Figure (Provisional)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tata Steel : Johar Antonio!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 10:55am EDT
[Attachment]

Jamshedpur FC has signed Antonio Iriondo as their Head Coach for the 2019-20 season. The Spaniard joins JFC after managing various clubs in Spain's La Liga, Segunda Division and Segunda B in a 27-year-long career.

Jamshedpur FC Chairman and Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, Mr. Chanakya Chaudhary gave the coach a warm welcome as he said, 'We're delighted to welcome Antonio Iriondo to Jamshedpur FC. He comes with a proven and extensive track record. We're confident that he is the right person for the job and that he will work to deliver the triumphs our fans and everyone involved with the club crave for. We conducted a wide-ranging and rigorous search involving extensive background references and analysis. We were unanimous in our choice of Antonio to drive the next chapter of our club.'

[Attachment]

Antonio comes with a massive pedigree having managed 985 games during his entire career span dating back to 1992. The 65-year-old started his career at Carabanchel who played in the Segunda B back then. Later, he switched to Rayo Majadahonda where he worked for 4 years.

[Attachment]

After his first stint with Rayo Majadahonda, he managed Tercera Division B clubs Amoros, Manchego, Madridejos and Atletico Pinto. Antonio was then appointed as the head coach for Rayo Vallecano B in 2002 and was later promoted to their senior team (who played in La Liga) as an interim head coach for nine matches towards the end of the 2002-03 season. Subsequently, Antonio was appointed at the helm of UD San Sebastián de Los Reyes, CD Toledo (two stints), San Fernando CD (two stints) and then started his second stint in 2012 at Rayo Majadahonda. With the latter, he achieved promotion to the third division in 2015 and took the clubs to the playoffs for the first time in their history in 2017. In the 2017-18 season, Antonio achieved promotion to Segunda División with Rayo Majadahonda, after beating FC Cartagena in the play-offs. Antonio ended his seven-year-long spell at the club in 2019 before joining the Jharkhand-based Indian Super League club Jamshedpur FC.

On his appointment, Antonio said, 'I am thrilled to be joining a club of Jamshedpur FC's stature. The philosophy along with the grassroots and youth development structure that the club follows is the right way forward. I'm excited about what we can do together, and I look forward to giving everyone who loves the club some special moments.'

[Attachment]

Antonio will bring with him a team of highly competent, seasoned technical staff to assist him in his new endeavor. Victor Herrero Forcada, also known as Pulga, has been signed as the assistant coach to Antonio. Pulga has prior experience of playing in the Indian Super League as he spent three seasons with Kerala Blasters FC (2014, 2015 & 2018). The goalkeeping coach and fitness coach signed to work with the new head coach will be Alfonso Lacasa Taberne and Muñoz Miguel Luis, both of whom have also worked with the new Jamshedpur FC head coach at his former club Rayo Majadahonda.

On signing the new head coach, Jamshedpur FC CEO, Mr. Mukul Choudhari said, 'In Antonio, we have appointed a very experienced head coach. His methodology and passionate approach along with his sense of values on and off the pitch make him the ideal person to take us forward.'

On his first visit to Jamshedpur, Antonio was taken through the facilities at the Jamshedpur FC Training Facility (Flatlets), Tata Football Academy and JRD Tata Sports Complex. The Spaniard will join back later when the squad arrives, to commence pre-season training and prepare for the football season 2019-20.

Mr. Jal Sonpal
Assistant Manager - Marketing & Operations

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 14:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA STEEL
10:55aTATA STEEL : Johar Antonio!
PU
07/19TATA STEEL : Adventure foundation (tsaf) organises expedition to mt. kanamo
PU
07/14TATA STEEL : Q1 FY20 Production and Sales Figure (Provisional)
PU
07/12TATA STEEL : Badminton Training Centre Cadet Wins Gold
PU
07/11TATA STEEL : Foundation observes world population day 2019
PU
07/04TATA STEEL : Kalinganagar joins the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Net..
PU
07/04TATA STEEL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/30TATA STEEL : Network Rail makes indicative offer for some British Steel assets
RE
06/28TATA STEEL : First PET-CT Imaging in Jharkhand Takes Place at MTMH Today
PU
06/28JSW STEEL : Handful of bids expected for British Steel by June 30 deadline - sou..
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 605 B
EBIT 2020 182 B
Net income 2020 75 924 M
Debt 2020 947 B
Yield 2020 2,45%
P/E ratio 2020 6,93x
P/E ratio 2021 6,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
EV / Sales2021 0,90x
Capitalization 510 B
Chart TATA STEEL
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 581,29  INR
Last Close Price 445,50  INR
Spread / Highest target 97,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashok Kumar Chief Technology Officer-Process
Vinay V. Mahashabde Chief Technical Officer-Flat Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL-15.49%7 308
ARCELORMITTAL-15.07%17 355
NUCOR9.21%17 037
POSCO--.--%16 049
NIPPON STEEL CORP-5.70%14 810
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO5.94%14 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group