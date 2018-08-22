Tata Steel : Memorandum of Settlement signed between Tata Steel and Tata Workers’ Union for Annual Bonus for the accounting year 2017-18

A Memorandum of Settlement, dated August 22, 2018, has been signed between Tata Steel and Tata Workers' Union for Annual Bonus for the accounting year 2017-18.

As per the Memorandum of Settlement, the total payout for 27835 eligible employees of all applicable Divisions/ Units of the Company on account of annual bonus for the year 2017-2018 will be Rs 203.24 Cr. Out of this, for Divisions at Jamshedpur including Tubes Division, an amount of Rs 106.36 Cr (approx.) will be distributed as annual bonus amongst 14057 employees. The minimum (at full attendance) and maximum annual bonus payable for 2017-18 will be Rs 26,130 and Rs 1,99,723 respectively.

Since majority of Tata Steel employees are drawing salary/wages higher than the limit laid down in the Payment of Bonus (Amendment) Act, 2015, they are not eligible for bonus under the Act. However, respecting the old traditions, the Company is going to pay bonus to all employees in the unionised category.

The Settlement was signed on August 22, 2018. Mr. T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, Mr. Anand Sen, President, TQM & Steel Business, Tata Steel, Mr. Suresh Dutt Tripathi, Vice President, HRM, Tata Steel and other senior executives signed on the Management's behalf and Mr. R Ravi Prasad, President, Tata Workers' Union, Mr. Arvind Kumar Pandey, Dy. President, Tata Workers' Union, Mr. Satish Kumar Singh, General Secretary, Tata Workers' Union and other office bearers signed on Union's behalf in presence of Mr. Rakesh Prasad, Conciliation Officer and Deputy Labour Commissioner, Jamshedpur.

In a communiqué signed by the CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel and President, Tata Workers' Union, all the employees are being informed about the payment of annual bonus.

