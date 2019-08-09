Tata Steel : Ore Mines & Quarries division honoured with CII Safety, Health & Environment award for 2018-19

The Ore Mines & Quarries (OMQ) division of Tata Steel has been honored with the Excellence in Safety Health & Environment (SHE) Award for the year 2018-19 by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Eastern Region (ER).

Mr. Sanjay Kumar Roy, Head (Power Distribution), Tata Steel and Mr. Rajesh Kumar Ranjan, Senior Manager (Safety), Tata Steel, received the award on behalf of OMQ division from Mr. S Suresh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Labour, Government of West Bengal at an award ceremony organised by CII Eastern Region in Kolkata on August 7, 2019.

The Excellence in Safety Health & Environment (SHE) Award recognises the excellence in organisations that are showing outstanding efforts in the spheres of safety, health & environment during the year. The award acknowledges the vision and exemplary commitment, the CEO and his team have for environmental responsibility, concern for occupational Health and Safety of employees and society.

Physical safety assessments are done by the certified safety auditors as a part of the selection process. The Award ceremony is organised in August every year, coinciding with the annual CII Eastern Region Safety Symposium & Exposition.

Tata Steel is committed to working towards maintaining ecological balance, ensuring the health and safety of people at all its workplaces, balancing economic prosperity, and generating social benefits for the community. During the first quarter of the current financial year, the red risk incidents for Tata Steel group reduced by 60% over Q1 FY19.

