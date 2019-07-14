Tata Steel : Q1 FY20 Production and Sales Figure (Provisional)

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA). It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $22.67 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2019. In 2018, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd (now renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd).

The resumption of trade talks between U.S. and China and the recent Union Budget announcements in India to resolve some of the liquidity issues are expected to trigger an improvement in business sentiment globally and in India. This is expected to translate into a stronger business performance in second half of the financial year.

In Europe, the steel industry is facing significant headwinds in terms of lower economic growth and trade flow uncertainty that is impacting steel consuming products. Tata Steel Europe's 1QFY20 production was impacted by planned shutdowns and unplanned outages during the quarter. This coupled with sluggish demand affected the sales volume in 1QFY20.

In India, the liquidity issues in the NBFC and banking sector along with rural stress have negatively impacted sentiments and overall economic activities including domestic consumption. Despite this, Tata Steel India's 1QFY20 production increased by 20%YoY with consolidation of Tata Steel BSL for the full quarter and higher capacity utilization at both Tata Steel Standalone and Tata Steel BSL. 1QFY20 sales volume improved by 16%YoY primarily with consolidation of Tata Steel BSL for full quarter.

Global business confidence has dipped sharply in recent months amidst broader economic weakness and the uncertainty around the ongoing

Tata Steel retained the 'Global Steel Industry Leader' position in the DJSI 2018. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards including the Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 'GreenPro' certification for products (Tata Pravesh Steel Doors, Tata Structura, Tata Pipes) by CII, Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) status (Tier 2) by the Directorate of International Customs (Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India), 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018), Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management (2018) and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2019) by CNBC TV18. The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the eight time (2019), Steel Sustainability Champion (2018) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2019), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2018), 'Best Companies To Work For' recognition by Business Today, 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

In 2018, the Company launched a corporate brand campaign #WeAlsoMakeTomorrow. (www.wealsomaketomorrow.com).

