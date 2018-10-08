Tata Steel : Q2FY19 & H1FY19 Key Production and Sales Figure (Provisional)

October 8, 2018

for immediate use

PRESS RELEASE

Tata Steel's Q2FY19 & H1FY19 Key Production and Sales Figure (Provisional)

Mumbai, October 8, 2018:

Production and Sales Performance

All Figures are in million tonnes

Quarterly Half-yearly Items Q2FY19 (Provisional) Q1FY19 (Actual) Q2FY18 (Actual) H1FY19 (Provisional) H1FY18 (Actual) Tata Steel standalone Production 3.27 3.18 3.20 6.44 6.15 Sales 3.18 2.97 3.08 6.14 5.83 Tata Steel Europe Production 2.46 2.81 2.60 5.27 5.39 Sales 2.25 2.45 2.60 4.70 5.01 Tata Steel South-East Asia Production 0.55 0.52 0.61 1.07 1.11 Sales 0.65 0.60 0.67 1.25 1.27 Bhushan Steel Production 1.05 1.04 0.85 2.09 1.84 Sales 1.14 0.85 1.03 1.99 1.88 Note: Production Numbers: India - Crude Steel Production; Europe production - Liquid Steel Production; South-East Asia - Saleable Steel Production and Bhushan Steel - Crude Steel Production

Key Highlights:

Tata Steel India

▪ Q2FY19 production was higher mainly due to better plant availability; sales increased 7%QoQ with higher demand pull from market.

▪ Automotive & Special Products sales grew by 17%YoY to 552 KT in Q2FY19, mainly driven by higher demand from Auto Sector.

Tata Steel Europe

▪ Q2FY19 production was impacted by shutdowns for ongoing upgradation program, annual maintenances in seasonally weaker quarter; two unplanned outages also impacted production.

for immediate use

PRESS RELEASE

▪ Q2FY19 deliveries were lower due to lower production; further impacted by seasonality.

Tata Steel South East Asia

▪ Q2FY19 production improved on QoQ basis but was lower on YoY basis at both Tata Steel Thailand and Nat Steel. Nat Steel production was impacted by annual maintenance, other production related issues. Tata Steel Thailand production was lower in-line with weak demand in Thailand.

Bhushan Steel

▪ Q2FY19 sales increased 34%QoQ as improved marketing strategy helped in inventory reduction.

About Tata Steel:

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 27.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as on March 31, 2018. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations in 26 countries and a commercial presence in over 50 countries. The Group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $20.41 billion (INR 133,016 crore) in FY18. Tata Steel Group is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000. Tata Steel retained Industry Leader position in FY18 and ranked second overall in the DJSI assessment, 2017. The Company has been recognized as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel was felicitated with several awards including the Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2014-15 and 2015-16, Best Risk Management by CNBC TV18 (2018) and 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018). The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the sixth time (2018), Steel Sustainability Champions (2017) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2017 & 2018), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2017) as well as 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/or other incidental factors.

