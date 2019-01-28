Tata Steel : Sale of shares in NatSteel Holdings Pte. Ltd. (NSH) and Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Ltd. (TSTH)

*TO

January 28, 2019

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

The Secretary, Listing Department BSE Limited

Mumbai - 400 001. Maharashtra, India.

Scrip Code: 500470/890144

Dear Madams, Sirs,

The Manager, Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Maharashtra, India.

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTEELPP

Sub: Sale of shares in NatSteel Holdings Pte. Ltd. (NSH) and Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Ltd. (TSTH)

This is to inform you that Tata Steel's step-down subsidiary - T S Global Holdings Pte. Ltd.

(TSGH) has executed definitive agreements to divest its entire equity stake held in NSH (100%) and TSTH (67.9%) to a company in which 70% equity shares will be held by an entity controlled by HBIS Group Co., Ltd (HBIS) and the balance 30% will be held by TSGH. TSGH is a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of T. Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd which in turn is a WOS of Tata Steel Limited.

The details of divestment are as follows:

SN.

Particulars

Details

Revenue for FY18:

The amount and percentage of the NSH: Rs. 5,181 crore (3.9%) turnover or revenue or income and net TSTH: Rs. 4,361 crore (3.3%) worth contributed by such unit or division of the listed entity during last Financial Net Worth as at March 31, 2018:

Year

Date on which the agreement for sale has been entered into

NSH: Rs. 1,039 crore (1.7%)

TSTH: Rs. 1,303 crore (2.1%)

January 28, 2019

The expected date of completion of sale / In 3 - 4 months subject to regulatory

disposal

Consideration received from such sale / disposal

Brief details of buyers and whether any of the buyers belong to the Promoter / Promoter Group/ Group Companies. If yes, details thereof;

approvals

USD 327 million and equity stake of 30% in the entity held by HBIS Group and TSGH on 70/30 basis.

The buyer will be a company in which the HBIS Group of China will hold majority shares (70%).

SN.

Particulars

Whether the transaction would fall within

HBIS Group was established on June 30, 2008 by merger of Tangshan Iron and Steel Group and Handan Iron and Steel Group of Hebei Province.

HBIS is amongst the largest steel makers in the world. It is a state-owned enterprise in China and is leading player in China's home appliance, automotive steel, and supplies steel for nuclear power, marine engineering, bridges and construction. With revenue in excess of USD 40 billion and total assets exceeding USD 50 billion, HBIS ranks 239th among Fortune Global 500.

6 Related Party Transaction? If yes, whether No the same is done at "arms length" Additionally, in case of a slump sale, indicative disclosures provided for

7 amalgamations / merger, shall be Not Applicable disclosed by the listed entity with respect to such slump sale.

Details

Further, please find enclosed the press release titled "T S Global Holdings Pte. Ltd.

(a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel) signs definitive agreements with HBIS Group in Beijing to divest majority stake in its South-East Asia business".

This disclosure is being made in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully

Tata Steel Limited

141Atte/4/14 .---- Parvatheesam K Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Encl: As above

PRESS RELEASE

T S Global Holdings Pte Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel) signs definitive agreements with HBIS Group in Beijing to divest majority stake in its South-East Asia business

Mumbai, January 28, 2019: T S Global Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("TSGH") (an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel Ltd.) has executed definitive agreements with HBIS Group Co., Ltd. ("HBIS") controlled entity to divest its entire equity stake in NatSteel Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("NSH") and Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company Ltd. ("TSTH"). As per the agreement, the divestment will be made to a company in which 70% equity shares will be held by an entity controlled by HBIS and 30% will be held by TSGH. The agreements were signed today in Beijing, China.

Speaking on this collaboration, Mr. T. V. Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel said:

"Tata Steel Group and HBIS Group have been in discussions in relation to the future of the South-East Asia ("SEA") business. The definitive agreement signed today between the two companies is a significant milestone in our strategic relationship, offering the SEA business robust growth opportunities, given the access to resources, technical expertise and regional understanding of HBIS. Tata Steel remains committed through its shareholding to help create a sustainable future for all stakeholders".

About HBIS Group Co. Ltd. (HBIS)

About Tata Steel Group

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 27.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as on March 31, 2018. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The Group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $20.41 billion (INR 133,016 crore) in FY18. Tata Steel Group is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel Ltd. retained Industry Leader position in FY18 and ranked second overall in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index ("DJSI") assessment, 2017. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category'. by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel Ltd. has won several awards including the Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, Best Risk

PRESS RELEASE

Management by CNBC TV18 (2018) and 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018). The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the sixth time (2018), Steel Sustainability Champions (2017) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2017 & 2018), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2017 & 2018) as well as 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

In 2018, the Company launched a corporate brand campaign #WeAlsoMakeTomorrow in India. Know more at www.wealsomaketomorrow.com

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

Kulvin Suri

Chief, Corporate Communications, India & SEA Tata Steel

E-mail:kulvinsuri@tatasteel.com