Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Tata Steel    TATASTEEL   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL (TATASTEEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tata Steel : Security team of OMQ & FAMD Tata Steel and Odisha Police join hands for developing Police-Private Security module

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 12:37pm CEST
[Attachment]

Security department of Tata Steel's Ore Mines and Quarries (OMQ) Division and Ferro Alloys and Manganese Division (FAMD) and Odisha Police have come forward for developing a Police-Private Security module. This is the first time that an initiative like this has been taken up in Odisha, in which Odisha Police will support Tata steel security for patrolling and area domination at Joda township. A coordination meeting was organised between Odisha Police and Tata Steel Security at Group VT centre, Joda on September 26, 2018.

Mr Rahul Jain, IPS graced the occasion as Chief Guest and Mr Manish Mishra, GM(OMQ), Tata Steel graced the occasion as Guest of Honour . Mr Parthasarathi Mishra, Chief HRM, OMQ Division and Mr Chandramouli, Head, Security, OMQ and FAMD, Tata Steel were also present during the occasion. A meeting on contingency response and coordination with law enforcement agency was held. Mr Chandramouli, Head Security, welcomed the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour and delivered the opening address. Mr Jain appreciated this initiative and applauded Security of Tata Steel for coming forward. He has assured that police will support for this cause.

[Attachment] Speaking on the occasion, Mr Mishra appreciated the efforts of security team and said that the joint patrolling initiative will help in mitigating safety and security concerns in the region and vowed to work together with Police on this unique initiative.

On this occasion, a joint patrolling team of police and private security was flagged off jointly by the guests. The patrolling team will work in Tata Steel's Joda premises, township and other areas to enhance safety and security.

About Tata Steel
Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 27 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as on March 31, 2018. It is the world's second-most geographically-diversified steel producer, with operations in 26 countries and a commercial presence in over 50 countries. The Group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $20.41 billion (INR 133,016 crore) in FY18. Tata Steel Group is spread across five continents with an employee base of nearly 74,000. Tata Steel retained Industry Leader position in FY18 and ranked second overall in the DJSI assessment, 2017. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel was felicitated with several awards including the Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2014-15 and 2015-16, Best Risk Management by CNBC TV18 (2018) and 'Corrporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018). The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the sixth time (2018), Steel Sustainability Champions (2017) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2017 & 2018), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2017) as well as 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

Disclaimer
Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 10:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA STEEL
12:37pTATA STEEL : Security team of OMQ & FAMD Tata Steel and Odisha Police join hands..
PU
09/26EU regulators to rule on Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel venture by Oct. 30
RE
09/21TATA STEEL : Intimation of closure of trading window
PU
09/20Rare auction showdown could decide fate of broadcaster Sky
RE
09/20Rare auction showdown could decide fate of broadcaster Sky
RE
09/20TATA STEEL : Thyssenkrupp to keep on implementing steel JV with Tata - CEO
RE
09/18Thyssenkrupp overhaul must protect worker interests - labour boss
RE
09/15TATA STEEL : brings India’s First International Chess Tournament to Kolkat..
PU
09/14TATA STEEL : ranked world's #1 steel company in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
PU
09/14TATA STEEL : British Steel blames falling pound as it axes 400 jobs
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 1 508 B
EBIT 2019 203 B
Net income 2019 91 743 M
Debt 2019 946 B
Yield 2019 1,58%
P/E ratio 2019 7,65
P/E ratio 2020 7,68
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Capitalization 688 B
Chart TATA STEEL
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 755  INR
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Group Executive Director
Ashok Kumar Chief Technology Officer-Process
Vinay V. Mahashabde Chief Technical Officer-Flat Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL-10.69%9 466
ARCELORMITTAL2.21%33 267
POSCO--.--%24 004
NUCOR-0.46%20 455
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-18.82%20 447
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%16 164
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.