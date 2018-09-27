Tata Steel : Security team of OMQ & FAMD Tata Steel and Odisha Police join hands for developing Police-Private Security module

Security department of Tata Steel's Ore Mines and Quarries (OMQ) Division and Ferro Alloys and Manganese Division (FAMD) and Odisha Police have come forward for developing a Police-Private Security module. This is the first time that an initiative like this has been taken up in Odisha, in which Odisha Police will support Tata steel security for patrolling and area domination at Joda township. A coordination meeting was organised between Odisha Police and Tata Steel Security at Group VT centre, Joda on September 26, 2018.

Mr Rahul Jain, IPS graced the occasion as Chief Guest and Mr Manish Mishra, GM(OMQ), Tata Steel graced the occasion as Guest of Honour . Mr Parthasarathi Mishra, Chief HRM, OMQ Division and Mr Chandramouli, Head, Security, OMQ and FAMD, Tata Steel were also present during the occasion. A meeting on contingency response and coordination with law enforcement agency was held. Mr Chandramouli, Head Security, welcomed the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour and delivered the opening address. Mr Jain appreciated this initiative and applauded Security of Tata Steel for coming forward. He has assured that police will support for this cause.

[Attachment] Speaking on the occasion, Mr Mishra appreciated the efforts of security team and said that the joint patrolling initiative will help in mitigating safety and security concerns in the region and vowed to work together with Police on this unique initiative.

On this occasion, a joint patrolling team of police and private security was flagged off jointly by the guests. The patrolling team will work in Tata Steel's Joda premises, township and other areas to enhance safety and security.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 27 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as on March 31, 2018. It is the world's second-most geographically-diversified steel producer, with operations in 26 countries and a commercial presence in over 50 countries. The Group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $20.41 billion (INR 133,016 crore) in FY18. Tata Steel Group is spread across five continents with an employee base of nearly 74,000. Tata Steel retained Industry Leader position in FY18 and ranked second overall in the DJSI assessment, 2017. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel was felicitated with several awards including the Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2014-15 and 2015-16, Best Risk Management by CNBC TV18 (2018) and 'Corrporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018). The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the sixth time (2018), Steel Sustainability Champions (2017) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2017 & 2018), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2017) as well as 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.