TATA STEEL

(TATASTEEL)
My previous session
Tata Steel : TSAF TREK TO CELEBRATE THE SPIRIT OF WOMEN'S DAY ATOP MT.TIBBA (10000 FT) BY THE WOMEN OF STEEL

03/06/2019 | 09:52am EST

A total of 21 'Women of Steel', 12 from Sail Steel Plants and 9 from Tata Steel, have left on a Himalayan Trek to Mt Nag Tibba (10,000 ft) in the Mussoorie region. The trek which began on March 5th will have the participants reach the Summit on International Women's Day on March 8th.

Mussoorie is known as the Queen of the Hills and provides an exciting location for rejuvenation and adventure. The Mussoorie-Nag Tibba trek is a delightful trek for everyone, whether an amateur or a veteran. The trek will offer a chance to savor a variety of enchanting experiences, from the vision of the majestic snow-capped mountains to camping under the star-lit night sky, from walking in the verdant lush forests to taking in the stunning views of Gigantic Himalayan Peaks.

This exclusive Programme is being conducted by non-other than Padma Bhushan Awardee Ms Bachendri Pal and Ms Premlata Agrawal along with TSAF Instructor Mohan Singh Rawat and Guest Instructor Amla Rawat.

TSAF would be providing transportation during the programme, wholesome vegetarian meals, trekking equipment, accommodation in Hotels and Tents as the case may be, as well as highly experienced and qualified faculty to make the programme totally safe.

LIST OF PARTICIPANTS FROM SAIL STEEL PLANTS

SL. No. Name Plant Designation Department
1 Poonam Singh BSL AGM F&A
2 Biswasi Sunita Minz BSL AGM R&C Lab-MET
3 Chaitali Deb CMO DGM FIN, HQ
4 G Jayaraman CMO DGM C&IT-NR
5 Anupama Kumari BSP AGM WRM
6 Simmy Goswami BSP DGM Instrumentation
7 Sushmita Roy DSP DGM CEO's Sect.
8 Anuradha S DSP AGM HRD
9 Munmun Mitra RSP AGM CSR
10 Archana Satpathy RSP AGM PR
11 Kankana Das L&I AGM Transport & Shipping
12 Daisy M Hembrom (Coordinator) MTI AGM Academics

LIST OF PARTICIPANTS FROM TATA STEEL

SL. No.

Name

Designation

Department

1

Chitrali Sarkar

Geologist

NRD

2

Priya Rani

Manager

S & E

3

Ashwini Garg

Executive Assistant

IBMD

4

Neha Gupta

Manager

Sinter Plant

5

Madhumita Sengupta

Geologist

NRD

6

Pallavy Mariyam Varghese

Senior Manager

HRM

7

A Billimoria

Senior Manager

HRM

8

Simranjeet Kaur

Contract

IBMD

9

Debdutta Basu Roy

Manager

QAG Shared Services

Summing up the aim of the trek, Ms. Bachendri Pal said 'This is a rare opportunity for women to fully realise the power and potential of empowerment and to develop their Leadership and Decision Making skills. We look forward to the participation of Women Employees and assure you that we would make the programme an experience of a lifetime...the learnings from which will benefit the Women and the Organization they work for.'

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The Group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $20.41 billion (INR 133,016 crore) in FY18. In 2018, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd (now renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd). Currently, Tata Steel's consolidated India crude steel production capacity stands at 18.6 MnTPA.

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel retained Industry Leader position in FY18 and ranked second overall in the DJSI assessment, 2017. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards including the Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018), Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management 2018 and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award 2019 by CNBC TV18. The Company also received the 'World's Most Ethical Companies' award from Ethisphere Institute for the seventh time (2018), Steel Sustainability Champions (2017) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2017 & 2018), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2017 & 2018) as well as 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

In 2018, the Company launched a corporate brand campaign #WeAlsoMakeTomorrow www.wealsomaketomorrow.com

For corporate information, visit www.tatasteel.comand follow us on

Disclaimer
Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 14:51:02 UTC
