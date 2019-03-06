Tata Steel : TSAF TREK TO CELEBRATE THE SPIRIT OF WOMEN'S DAY ATOP MT.TIBBA (10000 FT) BY THE WOMEN OF STEEL

A total of 21 'Women of Steel', 12 from Sail Steel Plants and 9 from Tata Steel, have left on a Himalayan Trek to Mt Nag Tibba (10,000 ft) in the Mussoorie region. The trek which began on March 5th will have the participants reach the Summit on International Women's Day on March 8th.

Mussoorie is known as the Queen of the Hills and provides an exciting location for rejuvenation and adventure. The Mussoorie-Nag Tibba trek is a delightful trek for everyone, whether an amateur or a veteran. The trek will offer a chance to savor a variety of enchanting experiences, from the vision of the majestic snow-capped mountains to camping under the star-lit night sky, from walking in the verdant lush forests to taking in the stunning views of Gigantic Himalayan Peaks.

This exclusive Programme is being conducted by non-other than Padma Bhushan Awardee Ms Bachendri Pal and Ms Premlata Agrawal along with TSAF Instructor Mohan Singh Rawat and Guest Instructor Amla Rawat.

TSAF would be providing transportation during the programme, wholesome vegetarian meals, trekking equipment, accommodation in Hotels and Tents as the case may be, as well as highly experienced and qualified faculty to make the programme totally safe.

LIST OF PARTICIPANTS FROM SAIL STEEL PLANTS

SL. No. Name Plant Designation Department 1 Poonam Singh BSL AGM F&A 2 Biswasi Sunita Minz BSL AGM R&C Lab-MET 3 Chaitali Deb CMO DGM FIN, HQ 4 G Jayaraman CMO DGM C&IT-NR 5 Anupama Kumari BSP AGM WRM 6 Simmy Goswami BSP DGM Instrumentation 7 Sushmita Roy DSP DGM CEO's Sect. 8 Anuradha S DSP AGM HRD 9 Munmun Mitra RSP AGM CSR 10 Archana Satpathy RSP AGM PR 11 Kankana Das L&I AGM Transport & Shipping 12 Daisy M Hembrom (Coordinator) MTI AGM Academics

LIST OF PARTICIPANTS FROM TATA STEEL

SL. No. Name Designation Department 1 Chitrali Sarkar Geologist NRD 2 Priya Rani Manager S & E 3 Ashwini Garg Executive Assistant IBMD 4 Neha Gupta Manager Sinter Plant 5 Madhumita Sengupta Geologist NRD 6 Pallavy Mariyam Varghese Senior Manager HRM 7 A Billimoria Senior Manager HRM 8 Simranjeet Kaur Contract IBMD 9 Debdutta Basu Roy Manager QAG Shared Services

Summing up the aim of the trek, Ms. Bachendri Pal said 'This is a rare opportunity for women to fully realise the power and potential of empowerment and to develop their Leadership and Decision Making skills. We look forward to the participation of Women Employees and assure you that we would make the programme an experience of a lifetime...the learnings from which will benefit the Women and the Organization they work for.'

