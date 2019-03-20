Log in
TATA STEEL

(TATASTEEL)
Tata Steel : Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel ask for extension of JV remedy deadline

03/20/2019 | 09:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A steel worker of Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG takes a sample of raw iron from a blast furnace in Duisburg

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel have agreed with the European Commission to extend a deadline to submit remedies in exchange for regulatory approval for a planned European steel joint venture, Thyssenkrupp said in e-mailed comments.

The deadline, which sources said was due to expire later on Wednesday, will be extended by eight working days, Thyssenkrupp said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TATA STEEL -2.64% 513.6 End-of-day quote.1.24%
THYSSENKRUPP 0.38% 13.04 Delayed Quote.-13.25%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 1 611 B
EBIT 2019 214 B
Net income 2019 96 103 M
Debt 2019 1 019 B
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 6,65
P/E ratio 2020 7,46
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 641 B
Chart TATA STEEL
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 601  INR
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashok Kumar Chief Technology Officer-Process
Vinay V. Mahashabde Chief Technical Officer-Flat Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL1.24%9 300
ARCELORMITTAL9.78%23 069
POSCO--.--%20 023
NUCOR13.82%18 008
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP7.48%16 955
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 762
