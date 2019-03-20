Tata Steel : Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel ask for extension of JV remedy deadline
03/20/2019 | 09:18am EDT
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel have agreed with the European Commission to extend a deadline to submit remedies in exchange for regulatory approval for a planned European steel joint venture, Thyssenkrupp said in e-mailed comments.
The deadline, which sources said was due to expire later on Wednesday, will be extended by eight working days, Thyssenkrupp said.
