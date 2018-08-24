Log in
Tata Steel : Thyssenkrupp makes headway in chairman search - sources

08/24/2018 | 02:32pm CEST
DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The nomination committee of Thyssenkrupp supervisory board is moving closer to proposing a candidate for the conglomerate's vacant chairman position, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Talks with a potential candidate are ongoing and promising, two of the people said, adding no agreement had been reached yet and that negotiations could still collapse. No further details about the candidate were disclosed.

The group's supervisory board could meet as early as next week to vote on a candidate, two of the people said, adding no extraordinary session has been scheduled so far.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

(This story has been refiled to remove extraneous characters in headline)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Tom Sims)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TATA STEEL 335.34% 575.3 End-of-day quote.-81.03%
THYSSENKRUPP 0.18% 19.68 Delayed Quote.-18.79%
