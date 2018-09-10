Log in
Tata Steel : West Bokaro Division felicitates Madhumita Kumari

09/10/2018 | 04:42pm CEST
A felicitation ceremony was organised by Tata Steel West Bokaro Division for Ms Madumita Kumari on Monday at Auditorium, West Bokaro on winning Silver medal in the compound Archery in '18th Asian Games' held at Jakarta, Indonesia in August.

Mr Sahabji Kuchroo, Chief Operations, Tata Steel (West Bokaro) attended the event as chief guest along with Mr Mohan Mahto, President, Rastriya Colliery Mazdoor Sangh (RCMS) and Mr Prakash Ram, International Archery Coach, Mr Sishir Mahto, Archery Coach and Mr Bagicxha Singh, Arjuna Awardee and Senior Coach (Athletics), Tata Steel.

Ms Madhumita Kumari is the first Indian female to represent India in the 'Compound Category' of Archery. She not only represented India in the '18th Asian Games' but also bagged Silver for the nation.

Ms Madhumita started her sports career in 2008, when she first attended the Feeder Centre run by Tata Steel. She was groomed here for two years after which she was facilitated to join Birsa Munda Archery Academy, Silli in the compound category for advanced training. Since then, she has not looked back. With more than 50 medals at national level in her kitty and Silver medal in Asian games, she is aiming for gold in Olympic games scheduled in 2020. She has also represented the country in 12 International events including Asian Grand Pix, Asia Cup, Youth World Championship and World Cup.

Speaking about her journey, Ms Madhumita said: 'I am speechless to see so much love and affection. I am thankful to Tata Steel to provide a platform in form of feeder centre for players like me. Without this platform, I would not have been where I am now. I am happy to bag the silver in Asian Games but now I will practice harder and prepare myself to win gold in 2020 Olympics.'

Expressing his happiness on the success of Madhumita Kumari, Mr Kuchroo said: 'I am delighted to see the success of Madhumita and wish her all the best for all her upcoming events especially 2020 Olympics. Dedication and hard work is essential for a success like this. At Tata Steel, we have always given priority to sports and considered sports as a way of life. The Feeder centre has groomed many national and international level players and we aim to produce many more.'

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ram said: 'I feel proud to see a daughter of West Bokaro setting a bench mark in international arena. I was once a coach at Tata steel Feeder Centre at west Bokaro. I got a lot of support during that time and we worked relentlessly towards development of archery in the area. Feeder Centre has given immense scope for students like Madhumita to come forward and join different sports. I thank Tata Steel for providing such a platform for the sports aspirants of West Bokaro and nearby villages.'

Madhumita's father Mr Jitender Narayan Singh is an employee of Tata Steel and has been supporting her daughter with all means possible.

Like Madhumita, many youngsters groomed at the Feeder centre facility in West Bokaro have bagged top slots in various national-level events in the past years, bringing laurels to the State. One-of-its-kind in the district, this centre offers facilities and training to budding sportsmen and facilitates them to join other State and National level coaching centres like Sports Authority of India, Army Sports Institutes in Pune and Jabalpur and other such institutes of repute.

Among others present on the occasion were officials of Tata Steel, Union representatives, students from various schools and trainees of Feeder Centre.

About Tata Steel
Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 27 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as on March 31, 2018. It is the one of world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations in 26 countries and a commercial presence in over 50 countries. The Group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $20.41 billion (INR 133,016 crore) in FY18. Tata Steel Group is spread across five continents with an employee base of nearly 74,000. Tata Steel retained Industry Leader position in FY18 and ranked second overall in the DJSI assessment, 2017. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel was felicitated with several awards including the Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2014-15 and 2015-16, Best Risk Management by CNBC TV18 (2018) and 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018). The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the sixth time (2018), Steel Sustainability Champions (2017) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2017 & 2018), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2017) as well as 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

Disclaimer
Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 14:41:06 UTC
