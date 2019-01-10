Tata Steel : at Joda awarded Jyoti Fellowship to 238 meritorious SC/ST students

Tata Steel's Ore, Mines and Quarries (OMQ) Division at Joda felicitated 238 economically weak, meritorious SC/ST students at its Jyoti Fellowship Award Ceremony on January 10, 2019 at Valley Club, Joda. Mr Ashish Thakare, IAS, Collector & District Magistrate, Keonjhar graced the occasion as Chief Guest and Mr Manish Mishra, GM(OMQ), Tata Steel as Guest of Honour. Among others, Mr Shirish Shekhar, Chief (Khondbond), Tata Steel, Mr Rajesh Kumar, Chief(Joda), Tata Steel, Mr Tanmay Kar, Unit Head, Tata Steel Rural Development Society, Joda, other senior officials and union officials of Tata Steel were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Manish Mishra said : ' Tata Steel has taken many initiatives as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to promote education in the OMQ Division and Jyoti Fellowship is one of them. We have got good response of this initiative and we will include more beneficiaries in this fellowship programme.'

On this occasion, Mr Ashish Thakare congratulated all the students and said that the Jyoti Fellowship is a praiseworthy initiative of Tata Steel, which will motivate and push all the students to pursue their career further. He urged all the students to work hard and be a good citizen. He also briefed about various educational initiatives taken by the district administration to encourage students.

An amount of Rs.13.78 lakhs towards fellowship was disbursed among the students enrolled in various schools and colleges. Other than the scholarship, top three performers were awarded with one tablet each.

As part of its Affirmative Action Policy, Tata Steel offers Jyoti Fellowship to meritorious students from economically weak SC and ST families to enable them to accomplish educational and career aspirations. Tata Steel's Tribal Cultural Society (TCS) identifies deserving candidates from operational areas of the Company based on a merit test. A student has to undergo a common written test conducted every year at two levels i.e school level (class VIII) and college level (graduation 1st year). Once the student qualifies this test, he/she becomes eligible for fresh fellowship as well as renewal for consecutive years, subjected to 45% marks scored in annual examination every academic year conducted by respective school/college. This year the merit test was conducted in various schools and colleges of Joda, Jhumpura and Champua block of Keonjhar district and Koida block of Sundargarh district of Odisha.

