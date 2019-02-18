Tata Steel celebrated 100 years of sustainable coal mining in Jharia Division on February 15, 2019. The event was graced by Mr T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel, as Chief Guest. Other key guests present on the occasion from Tata Steel were Mr Anand Sen, President, TQM & Steel Business, Mr Suresh Dutt Tripathi, Vice President (Human Resource Management), Mr Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President (Corporate Services) and Mr Arun Misra, Vice President (Raw Materials).

Mr Sanjay Kumar Singh, General Manager (Coal), Tata Steel welcomed the guests and said: 'The day signifies a special milestone not only for Jharia Division but also for the state of Jharkhand. The mines ensure continuous supply of high quality coal to the steel making facilities in Jamshedpur.'

On the occasion, former General Managers of Jharia, namely, Dr R N Sharma, Mr B S Jabbi, Mr P N Singh, Mr R S Singh, Mr Chavala Divakar and Mr Sanjay Rajoria were felicitated for their invaluable contribution to Tata Steel. Two oldest union leaders, Mr S S Zama, Regional President, Rashtriya Collliery Mazdoor Sangh (RCMS) and Mr Santosh Mahato, Regional Secretary, RCMS, were also honoured for their relentless and dedicated services to Jharia Division.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr T V Narendran said: 'It is a proud moment for all of us. The Jharia Division is an embodiment of resilience that is so special about Tata Steel. The Division has implemented several innovative technologies and it is only due to the passion and commitment of employees of the Division who have contributed to the 100 years of sustainable mining.'

Mr Arun Misra shared his experiences in Jharia and said: 'Jharia has grown over the years in terms of technology but cost remains a challenge. Successful completion of 100 years is a testimony to timeless corporate values that has created an ecosystem that is modern, environmentally conscious, technologically savvy and future focused.'

A short film on the Jharia journey in the last 100 years was also presented on the occasion. Two books, namely, 'Pickaxe to Cutting Edge' and 'An Ode to Jharia - Tributes to a 100-year legacy' were also launched on the momentous occasion. These books capture the remarkable story of 100 years of sustainable mining in Jharia, a story of Value Creation, Transformation and Sustainable Development in the book and the impressions and memories of all brave men and leaders who made the Jharia Division a leader in the Indian Coal Industry.

On the occasion, the Heritage Gallery depicting the 100-year story of Jharia Division was also inaugurated.

While mining operations in Jharia commenced in 1910 with the acquisition of Bhelatand Colliery, it was in 1918 that other collieries in Jamadoba and Sijua groups were brought under the Tata Steel fold. The story of the Jharia Collieries not only represents the contribution that coal mining has made to the raw material security of Tata Steel, but to the spirit of innovation of employees.

