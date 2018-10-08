Tata Steel : inaugurated Jalahari Stream Project at Khondbond

Tata Steel inaugurated the Jalahari Stream Project at Khondbond in the Keonjhar district of Odisha on October 6, 2018. Mr Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President (Raw Materials), Tata Steel inaugurated the project in the presence of Mr Manish Mishra, General Manager, Ore Mines and Quarries (OMQ), Tata Steel, Mr Shirish Shekhar, Chief, Khondbond, Tata Steel and Mr Rajesh Kumar, Chief, Joda, Tata Steel.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Tata Steel Rural Development Society, the CSR wing of Tata Steel had taken up the stream development work in the peripheral village of Khondbond Iron Mine at Jalahari in July 2017. The job included cleaning of the stream, construction of check dams for storage of water, beautification, construction of separate bathing ghats for men and women, construction of bridge and protection of perennial water source.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Chaudhary said: 'It is yet another initiative of Tata Steel towards water conservation and revival of natural water source. All projects are conceived and executed based on the principles of sustainability and to fulfil the needs of the stakeholders, including communities around us. Tata Steel is committed to protect the environment and providing support to the local communities. The project will largely benefit the residents of this area, who are directly and indirectly dependent on this water source for their daily needs.'

The project will benefit the households of Jalahari and Jurudi village. This perennial natural stream can be used for bathing and other domestic purposes. The site was abandoned for several years till it was taken up for development by TSRDS. The project is going to give a new lease of life to the people of villages adjoining Jalahari. Tata Steel has taken up many developmental initiatives in the peripheral villages of Khondbond Iron Mine as part of its CSR. The company is creating basic infrastructure projects, providing quality health services, livelihood support and drinking water facilities in its mining peripheral areas.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 27.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as on March 31, 2017. It is the world's second-most geographically-diversified steel producer, with operations in 26 countries and a commercial presence in over 50 countries. The Group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $18.12 billion (INR 117,420 crore) in FY17. Tata Steel Group is spread across five continents with an employee base of nearly 74,000. Having bagged the Deming Application Prize and Deming Grand Prize for continuous improvement in 2008 and 2012 respectively, Tata Steel has now been recognised as the global 'Industry Leader' in 'Steel category' by Dow Jones Sustainability Index (2015). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has also been felicitated with several awards including the Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2013-14 (received in 2017), Best Risk Management by CNBC TV18 (2016), 'Best-in-class Manufacturing' award from TIME India (2016) and the 'Most Ethical Company' award from the Ethisphere Institute (2016), IIM Sustainability Award (2015), among several others.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.