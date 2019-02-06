Tata Steel : organises first-of-its-kind U-10 & Youth Football Tournament at Joda

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Tata Steel organised a first-of-its-kind two-day U-10 and youth football tournament at Central Playground, Joda of Keonjhar District on February 5-6, 2019. Considering sports as a way of life at Tata Steel, the company has been promoting sports in its operational areas, the programme was kicked-off on February 5, 2019 with much enthusiasm. More than 450 young football players from Joda, Noamundi, Sukinda, Bamnipal and Kalinganagar participated in this football tournament. Going forward, this type of annual football tournament will be organised in other locations too.

Mr Shirish Shekhar, Chief (Khondbond), Tata Steel graced as Chief Guest on the inaugural day, whereas Mr Rajesh Kumar, Chief(Joda), Tata Steel graced as Chief Guest on the concluding day.

A total of 34 matches played between the 36 teams during these two days. The matches were played in senior and junior boys categories. There were 4 teams from Bamnipal and 8 teams from each other locations. In the Junior category, the final match was played between Sukinda and Bamnipal. In the Senior category, the final match was played between Katamati and Bamnipal team. Katamati and Sukinda emerged as champion in senior and junior categories respectively by defeating the opponent team in 1-0 goal.

Mr Kausar Ahmad, CSR Sports organiser of Tata Steel said: 'The main objective of this tournament was to promote and popularize sports among youths in the rural areas and groom them, so that after some years, they become ready for playing games in national and international level. Going ahead, some of the selected players will get further coaching facility at Jamshedpur. This tournament at Joda has been a remarkably successful tournament, which has brought together many players of this region to a single platform.'

All the players are currently getting coaching facility in Tata Steel's under ten football coaching centres in these locations. Some of the players from these coaching centres has been selected in national level reputed football clubs. Noteworthy, Mr Ashis Purty, from Joda has been selected in Minerva Punjab Football Club.

Among others, Mr Tanmay Kar, Unit Head, Tata Steel Rural Development Society (TSRDS), Joda, Mr M R Rath, Head, Equipment and Maintenance, Joda East Iron Mine, Tata Steel, Mr B K Sethi, Mr T S Naik, Mr D C Dash from Tata Steel's Mazdoor Union at Joda, Mr Vinod Lakra, Mr Amit Tirkey from TSRDS and other staffs from TSRDS were present on this occasion.

