TATA STEEL (TATASTEEL)

TATA STEEL (TATASTEEL)
My previous session
Tata Steel : organises first-of-its-kind U-10 & Youth Football Tournament at Joda

02/06/2019 | 09:30am EST
As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Tata Steel organised a first-of-its-kind two-day U-10 and youth football tournament at Central Playground, Joda of Keonjhar District on February 5-6, 2019. Considering sports as a way of life at Tata Steel, the company has been promoting sports in its operational areas, the programme was kicked-off on February 5, 2019 with much enthusiasm. More than 450 young football players from Joda, Noamundi, Sukinda, Bamnipal and Kalinganagar participated in this football tournament. Going forward, this type of annual football tournament will be organised in other locations too.

Mr Shirish Shekhar, Chief (Khondbond), Tata Steel graced as Chief Guest on the inaugural day, whereas Mr Rajesh Kumar, Chief(Joda), Tata Steel graced as Chief Guest on the concluding day.

A total of 34 matches played between the 36 teams during these two days. The matches were played in senior and junior boys categories. There were 4 teams from Bamnipal and 8 teams from each other locations. In the Junior category, the final match was played between Sukinda and Bamnipal. In the Senior category, the final match was played between Katamati and Bamnipal team. Katamati and Sukinda emerged as champion in senior and junior categories respectively by defeating the opponent team in 1-0 goal.

Mr Kausar Ahmad, CSR Sports organiser of Tata Steel said: 'The main objective of this tournament was to promote and popularize sports among youths in the rural areas and groom them, so that after some years, they become ready for playing games in national and international level. Going ahead, some of the selected players will get further coaching facility at Jamshedpur. This tournament at Joda has been a remarkably successful tournament, which has brought together many players of this region to a single platform.'

All the players are currently getting coaching facility in Tata Steel's under ten football coaching centres in these locations. Some of the players from these coaching centres has been selected in national level reputed football clubs. Noteworthy, Mr Ashis Purty, from Joda has been selected in Minerva Punjab Football Club.

Among others, Mr Tanmay Kar, Unit Head, Tata Steel Rural Development Society (TSRDS), Joda, Mr M R Rath, Head, Equipment and Maintenance, Joda East Iron Mine, Tata Steel, Mr B K Sethi, Mr T S Naik, Mr D C Dash from Tata Steel's Mazdoor Union at Joda, Mr Vinod Lakra, Mr Amit Tirkey from TSRDS and other staffs from TSRDS were present on this occasion.

About Tata Steel
Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 27.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as on March 31, 2018. It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The Group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $20.41 billion (INR 133,016 crore) in FY18. Tata Steel Group is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000. Tata Steel retained Industry Leader position in FY18 and ranked second overall in the DJSI assessment, 2017. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel was felicitated with several awards including the Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2014-15 and 2015-16, Best Risk Management by CNBC TV18 (2018) and 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018). The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the sixth time (2018), Steel Sustainability Champions (2017) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2017 & 2018), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2017) as well as 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

Disclaimer
Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 14:29:03 UTC
