Tata Steel : structural hollow steel brand ‘Tata Structura' is now a Superbrand

~ Superbrand status validates past efforts and provides strong tailwind for the brand's future ~

~ After Tata Tiscon, Tata Shaktee & Tata Wiron, Tata Structura is the fourth product brand in the Tata Steel family to be accorded the Superbrand status ~

Tata Structura, the premium structural hollow steel product brand widely used in building homes, industrial and infrastructure projects, has been accorded the Superbrand status after being validated by consumers and industry in the most recent survey by the Superbrands organisation.

Mr. Ujjal Chakraborti, Executive-in-Charge (Tubes), Tata Steel said, 'The Superbrand certification is a testimony to the faith reposed by customers in the Tata Steel brand. With the power of the Superbrand status, Tata Structura will continue to make steel the preferred choice for the shape of things to come.'

'To achieve this, we intend to consistently enable product innovation for the benefit of our customers. While we increase our participation in building and construction segment to create lasting relationships, we will leverage technology efficiently by launching a range of futuristic hollow sections to enable next level solutions for architectural and heavy engineering applications.' Mr. Chakraborti added.

Tata Structura is the fourth brand in the Tata Steel family to receive the Superbrand certification. The status is valid for a year and a half (till October 2020). The brand story of Tata Structura will be featured in the Superbrands publication 2019. Tata Tiscon, Tata Shaktee & Tata Wiron have also been honoured with the Superbrand status in the past.

The Superbrand status validates the recognition and respect earned by Tata Structura among architects, engineers, consultants and individual house builders for its superior quality.

Participation in Superbrands is by invitation only, offered only to the most outstanding brands in their field.

Launched in 2005, Tata Structura has successfully equipped architects, engineers, consultants and individual house builders with critical tools for the country's new-age construction and infrastructure needs.

Superbrands is a global organisation present in 86 countries is dedicated to recognise, showcase and pay tribute to the best brands in each country. It has come to be acknowledged as a prestigious selection. It recognises the brand custodians' persevering efforts to build brands strong on consumer perceptions which make them more resilient to fluctuating economic conditions.

'Superbrands Status' strengthens a brand's position, adds prestige and sets the brand apart from its competitors. It provides evidence of a brands' exceptional status for existing and potential customers in India and overseas, dealers, vendors, media, suppliers, joint venture partners, investors, financial institutions, members of your board, shareholders and even present and future employees.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The Group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $20.41 billion (INR 133,016 crore) in FY18. In 2018, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd (now renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd). Currently, Tata Steel's consolidated India crude steel production capacity stands at 18.6 MnTPA.

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel retained the Industry Leader position in FY18 and ranked second overall in the DJSI assessment, 2017.





