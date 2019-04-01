Tata Steel : supported Indian contingent wins big at the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019

~ Indian team secures a medal tally of 368, Jharkhand contingent wins 10-medals ~

~ The Company felicitates Special Olympics Bharat's Jharkhand team at JRD Tata Sports Complex ~

The Indian team wins big at the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 securing an astounding tally of 368 Medals including 85 Gold, 154 Silver and 129 Bronze. This was India's 9th participation at the Special Olympics World Summer Games where India participated in 14 out of 24 Olympic-type sports featuring the World Games. As a proud official sponsor, Tata Steel congratulates all the participants and winners of the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2019.

Special Olympics is the world's largest humanitarian sporting event and a global movement which focuses on the empowerment of People of Determination with intellectual disabilities through the power of sport.

Special Olympics Bharat's Jharkhand Team won 10 medals at the recently concluded Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019. Hosted in United Arab Emirates in March 2019 (March 14-21, 2019), the 9-member Team Jharkhand returned home with 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 6 Bronze medals in four disciplines: Power-Lifting, Badminton, Cycling and Athletics. Team Jharkhand was a part of the 356-member Indian contingent at this highly competitive international sporting event.

Tata Steel felicitated the home-coming of the sporting starts at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on March 27, 2019. Mr. Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and Mr. Bailey Bodhanwala, Area Director, SOB Jharkhand was the Guest of Honour.

Mr. Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said 'It's been a long-standing tradition at Tata Steel in supporting India's and Jharkhand's sporting ambitions. I congratulate each one of the 9-member contingent that made both the state of Jharkhand and India proud by ensuring the continuity of our unbroken participation record in international sporting events like the Special Olympics.'

Mr. Bailey Bodhanwala, Area Director, SOB Jharkhand, congratulated the participants and wished that their enthusiasm remains so. 'Jamshedpur is the Sports Capital of Jharkhand because of the support provided by Tata Steel. Hence, we are way ahead in excellence in sports also', he added.

As part of the Company's commitment towards providing infrastructure and training support to SOB Jharkhand, Tata Steel provides access to infrastructure (sports ground and other facilities), coaching, hostel accommodation, medical facilities and more for the smooth conduct of the various sporting events. SOB Jharkhand chapter has also been provided space for their office-cum-store at the premises of JRD Tata Sports Complex for their regular working.

Team Jharkhand has so far participated in 9 World Summer Games & 5 Winter Games. Jharkhand athletes have won 22 Gold, 18 Silver & 21 Bronze Medals in World Games since 1991. Over the years, Jharkhand has given 17 International Coaches to the Games. A total of 34923 athletes have registered with SOB Jharkhand.

Tata Steel's support to sports goes back to its founding days. As early as 1919, Sir Dorabji Tata (son of Tata Group founder Shri J N Tata), with his own money, financed 4 athletes and 2 wrestlers for the 1920 Antwerp, Belgium Olympics. In 1924, Sir Dorabji Tata also became the first President of the Indian Olympic Association. As a committed and long-term patron of sports in India, Tata Steel runs several projects in the country that covers a wide range of sporting disciplines including hockey, football, archery, chess, boxing, tennis, athletics and more. JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur and the Tata Steel Adventure Foundation headed by Ms. Bachendri Pal, India's first woman to scale Mt. Everest are some of the sporting institutions supported by Tata Steel.

JRD Tata Sports Complex, Keenan Stadium, Naval Tata Hockey Academy Center, Golf Courses (Beldih and Golmuri), Gopal Maidan, Armoury Ground, TFA and Club House Spaces are some of key infrastructure built by Tata Steel to promote sports in Jharkhand.

Team Jharkhand's Medal Haul at the 15th Special Olympics World Summer Games

Athletes 7 (5 Male & 2 Female) | Coaches 2 Male

S. No. NAME DISCIPLINE MEDALS 1 NEHA KUMARI POWER LIFTING 4 Bronze medals 2 MONIKA MAHTO BADMINTON One Gold & One Silver 3 ROHIT NAG BADMINTON One Gold & One Bronze 4 SUBHAM KUMAR CYCLING One Bronze, 5th & 6th Place 5 N SAI KRISHNA ATHLETICS One Silver & 5th Place 6 ASHIQE ANSARI ATHLETICS 5th & 6th Place 7 PRIYANSHU KUMAR CYCLING 5th & 7th Place 8 MD SAJID FOOTBALL 9 LAKHAN HANSDA CYCLING

