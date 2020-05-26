Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Steel Limited    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Striking workers block doors of Tata Steel plant in Netherlands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 06:34am EDT
Smoke is seen coming out of a chimney at the Tata steel plant in Ijmuiden

A group of around 100 striking workers blocked the doors at Tata Steel's main IJmuiden plant in the Netherlands on Tuesday morning, in what labour representatives said was a spontaneous move and a prelude to major action in the coming weeks.

Workers at the Dutch subsidiary have been unhappy since the departure last week of their CEO Theo Henrar, which prompted an angry response as he was seen as a strong advocate against Tata's plans to cut around 1,000 jobs in the Netherlands.

Frits van Wieringen, the spokesman of the company's works council, said Tuesday's unplanned strike had not affected production, but that the council expected a "major action" in the short term.

"People are so angry, this situation is certain to escalate", he said.

Tata Steel Netherlands' Central Works Council (CWC) has said it fears that Tata Steel Europe aimed to cut its Dutch operations in order to save its loss-making British business.

The company's Dutch officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Labour union FNV said it would stage a large rally on June 4, at which Tata's Dutch employees would decide on strikes and possible further actions.

"We are gearing up for a huge fight", FNV spokesman Roel Berghuis said.

"We want guarantees on job security, and an end to plans to integrate Dutch and British operations", he said.

Tata Steel Europe employs 21,500 people, including 9,000 at IJmuiden in the Netherlands and 8,500 in Britain.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Bart Meijer; Editing by Mark Potter and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TATA STEEL LIMITED
05/25TATA STEEL : Record Date for Commercial Papers - ISIN - INE081A14AR9
PU
05/20SALZGITTER : No negotiations with Thyssenkrupp on steel
RE
05/20NOMENCLATURE : Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basi..
PU
05/19'NOTHING OFF-LIMITS' : Thyssenkrupp could sell steel business in historic shift
RE
05/19TATA STEEL : Certificate in respect of issue of Commercial Papers - Q4FY2020
PU
05/19House cleaning at Thyssenkrupp could start M&A wave
RE
05/18Ailing icon Thyssenkrupp seeks partners for steel, warship units
RE
05/18TATA STEEL : takes several initiatives to arrest the spread of COVID-19
PU
05/18Unions hit out at Tata Steel plans to make Netherlands bear bulk of European ..
RE
05/15TATA STEEL : Record Date for Commercial Paper of Tata Steel Limited
PU
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 444 B
EBIT 2020 86 698 M
Net income 2020 34 932 M
Debt 2020 1 010 B
Yield 2020 3,72%
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
P/E ratio 2021 -38,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
EV / Sales2021 1,00x
Capitalization 312 B
Chart TATA STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 376,82 INR
Last Close Price 274,45 INR
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Sahabji Kuchroo Chief Operations Officer-West Bokaro
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL LIMITED-41.85%4 107
NUCOR-29.85%11 889
POSCO-27.27%11 102
ARCELORMITTAL-46.94%9 886
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-43.24%8 026
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-6.38%6 126
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group