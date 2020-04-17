Tata Steel : Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on Private Placement basis

Log in
04/17/2020 | 04:26am EDT

April 17, 2020

The Secretary, Listing Department

The Manager, Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai - 400 051.

Maharashtra, India.

Maharashtra, India.

Scrip Code: 500470/890144

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTEELPP

Dear Madam, Sir,

Sub: Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on Private Placement basis

This has reference to our letters dated April 7, 2020 and April 13, 2020 with respect to issuance of NCDs on private placement basis.

In this connection, we wish to inform you that the Committee of Directors has today approved allotment of 10,250 - 7.85% Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of ₹10,00,000/- each for cash aggregating to ₹1,025 crore, to identified investors on private placement basis, on terms and conditions as mentioned in the Information Memorandum for the said Issue.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) Segment of BSE Limited.

This disclosure is made in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 08:25:04 UTC
