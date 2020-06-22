Tata Steel : Annual Secretarial Compliance Report FY2019-20

Log in
06/22/2020 | 02:47pm EDT

June 22, 2020

The Secretary, Listing Department BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

The Manager, Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Mumbai - 400 001. Maharashtra, India.

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Maharashtra, India.

Scrip Code: 500470/890144

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTEELPP

Dear Madam, Sir(s),

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report pursuant to SEBI Circular

Please find enclosed the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report of Tata Steel Limited, dated June 22, 2020, for the year ended March 31, 2020, certified by Mr. P. N. Parikh of Parikh & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries.

This Report has been issued in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated February 8, 2019.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Encl: As above

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Websitewww.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 18:46:05 UTC
