Tata Steel : Annual Secretarial Compliance Report FY2019-20

June 22, 2020

The Secretary, Listing Department BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

The Manager, Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Mumbai - 400 001. Maharashtra, India.

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Maharashtra, India.

Scrip Code: 500470/890144

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTEELPP

Dear Madam, Sir(s),

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report pursuant to SEBI Circular

Please find enclosed the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report of Tata Steel Limited, dated June 22, 2020, for the year ended March 31, 2020, certified by Mr. P. N. Parikh of Parikh & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries.

This Report has been issued in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated February 8, 2019.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Encl: As above

