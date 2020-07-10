Tata Steel : Communication to Shareholders - Intimation on Tax Deduction on Dividend

July 9, 2020

Sub: Communication to Shareholders - Intimation on Tax Deduction on Dividend

Pursuant to the Finance Act, 2020, with effect from April 1, 2020, Dividend Distribution Tax has been abolished and dividend income is taxable in the hands of the shareholders.

In this regard, please find enclosed herewith an e-mail communication which has been sent to all the shareholders of the Company whose e-mail IDs are registered with the Company/Depositories explaining the process on withholding tax from dividends paid to the shareholders at prescribed rates along with the necessary annexures.

This communication is also being made available on the website of the Company at www.tatasteel.com

THIS COMMUNICATION IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Dear Shareholder,

We hope this communication finds you safe and in good health.

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on June 29, 2020 recommended a dividend of ₹10/- per Fully Paid-up Ordinary Share of ₹10/- each and ₹2.504 per Partly Paid-up Ordinary Share of ₹10/-each (Paid-up: ₹2.504 per share), for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2020 (together referred to as " the Ordinary Shares" of the Company).

As you are aware, as per the Income Tax Act, 1961, as amended by the Finance Act, 2020, dividends paid or distributed by a company on or after April 1, 2020 shall be taxable in the hands of the shareholders. The Company shall therefore be required to deduct tax at source at the time of making the payment of the dividend, if approved, at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on August 20, 2020.

This communication provides a brief of the applicable Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) provisions under the Income Tax Act, 1961 for Resident and Non-Resident shareholder categories.

I.

For Resident Shareholders -

Tax is required to be deducted at source under Section 194 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, at 7.5% on the amount of dividend where shareholders have registered their valid Permanent Account Number (PAN). In case, shareholders do not have PAN / have not registered their valid PAN details in their account, TDS at the rate of 20% (plus applicable surcharge and cess) shall be deducted under Section 206AA of Income Tax Act, 1961.

a. Resident Individuals: No tax shall be deducted on the dividend payable to resident individuals if -  Total dividend amount to be received by them during the Financial Year 2020-21 does not exceed ₹5,000/; or  The shareholder provides Form 15G (applicable to any person other than a company or a Firm)/ Form 15H (applicable to an Individual above the age of 60 years), provided that all the required eligibility conditions are met. Format of Form 15G and Form 15H is enclosed as Annexure 1 and Annexure 2 respectively.

b. Resident Non-Individuals: No tax shall be deducted on the dividend payable to the following resident non-individuals where they provide details and documents as per the format attached in Annexure 3.

 Insurance Companies: Self declaration that it has full beneficial interest with respect to the Ordinary Shares owned by it along with self-attested copy of PAN card.

 Mutual Funds: Self-declaration that they are specified in Section 10 (23D) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 along with self-attested copy of PAN card and registration certificate.

 Alternative Investment Fund (AIF): Self-declaration that its income is exempt under Section 10 (23FBA) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and they are governed by SEBI regulations as Category I or Category II AIF along with self-attested copy of the PAN card and registration certificate.

 Other Non-Individual shareholders: Self-attested copy of documentary evidence supporting the exemption along with self-attested copy of PAN card.

c. In case, shareholders (both individuals or non-individuals) provide certificate under Section 197 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for lower / NIL withholding of taxes, rate specified in the said certificate shall be considered, on submission of self-attested copy of the certificate.

II. For Non-resident Shareholders -

a. Taxes are required to be withheld in accordance with the provisions of Section 195 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, as per the rates as applicable. As per the relevant provisions of the Act, the withholding tax shall be at the rate of 20% (plus applicable surcharge and cess) on the amount of dividend payable to them. In case, non-resident shareholders provide a certificate issued under Section 197/195 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for lower/ Nil withholding of taxes, rate specified in the said certificate shall be considered, on submission of self-attested copy of the certificate.

b. Further, as per Section 90 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 the non-resident shareholder has the option to be governed by the provisions of the Double Tax Avoidance Treaty between India and the country of tax residence of the shareholder, if they are more beneficial to them. For this purpose, i.e. to avail Tax Treaty benefits, the non-resident shareholders are required to provide the following:  Self-attested copy of the PAN Card allotted by the Indian Income Tax authorities.  Self-attested copy of Tax Residency Certificate (TRC) (for the period April 2020 to March 2021) obtained from the tax authorities of the country of which the shareholder is a resident.  Self-declaration in Form 10F (format attached herewith as Annexure 4).  Self-declaration by the non-resident shareholder of having no Permanent Establishment in India in accordance with the applicable Tax Treaty and Beneficial ownership of the shares (for the period April 2020 to March 2021) by the non-resident shareholder (format attached herewith as Annexure 5). Kindly note that the Company is not obligated to apply beneficial tax treaty rates at the time of tax deduction / withholding on dividend amounts. Application of beneficial rate of tax treaty for the purpose of withholding taxes shall depend upon completeness and satisfactory review by the Company of the documents submitted by the non-resident shareholder.

c. In case of Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI), taxes shall be withheld at 20% plus applicable surcharge and cess in accordance with provisions of Section 196D of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

d. In case of Global Depositary Receipt (GDR) holders, taxes shall be withheld at 10% plus applicable surcharge and cess in accordance with provisions of Section 196C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, only

if they provide self-attested copy of the PAN Card. In case, no PAN details are made available, tax will be deducted at 20% plus applicable surcharge and cess.

Accordingly, in order to enable us to determine the appropriate withholding tax rate applicable, we request you to provide these details and documents as mentioned, above, on or before July 31, 2020.

PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND

The dividend on Ordinary Shares for FY 2019-20, once approved by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM, will be paid after deducting the tax at source as under:

A. FOR RESIDENT SHAREHOLDERS:  Nil withholding in case the total dividend paid is up to ₹5,000/-.  Nil withholding for resident shareholders in case Form 15G / Form 15H (as applicable) is submitted along with self-attested copy of the PAN. Please note that the duly filled up forms submitted through your registered email ID will be accepted in the present circumstances due to COVID-19.  NIL/ Lower withholding tax rate on submission of self-attested copy of the certificate issued under Section 197 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.  7.5% for resident shareholders in case PAN is provided / available.  20% plus applicable surcharge and cess, for resident shareholders in case PAN is not provided / not available. B. FOR NON-RESIDENT SHAREHOLDERS:  Tax treaty rate (based on tax treaty with India) for beneficial non-resident shareholders, as applicable will be applied on the basis of documents submitted by the non-resident shareholders.  NIL/ Lower withholding tax rate on submission of self-attested copy of the certificate issued under Section 195/197 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.  10% plus applicable surcharge and cess for GDR holders if they provide self-attested copy of the PAN card in accordance with provisions of Section 196C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.  20% plus applicable surcharge and cess for FII/ FPI shareholders in accordance with provisions of Section 196D of the Income Tax Act, 1961.  20% plus applicable surcharge and cess for non-resident shareholders in case the above mentioned documents are not submitted. C. FOR SHAREHOLDERS HAVING MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS UNDER DIFFERENT STATUS / CATEGORY :

Shareholders holding Ordinary shares under multiple accounts under different status / category and single PAN, may note that, higher of the tax as applicable to the status in which shares held under a PAN will be considered on their entire holding in different accounts.

It is further clarified that in cases where shareholders hold both, Fully Paid up Ordinary Shares and Partly paid-up Ordinary Shares of the Company, the total dividend amount will be clubbed on the basis of the PAN of the Shareholder and tax as applicable will be deducted.

SUBMISSION OF TAX RELATED DOCUMENTS:

Shareholders are requested to send the scanned copies of the documents mentioned above at the email ids mentioned below:

Resident shareholders to send to : tatasteelexemptforms@tsrdarashaw.com Non-Resident shareholders to send to : TDSDIVNR@tatasteel.com

These documents should reach us on or before July 31, 2020 in order to enable the Company to determine and deduct appropriate TDS / withholding tax rate. No communication on the tax determination / deduction shall be entertained post July 31, 2020. It may be further noted that in case the tax on said dividend is deducted at a higher rate in the absence of receipt of the aforementioned details/documents from you, there would still be an option available with you to file the return of income and claim an appropriate refund, if eligible.

UPDATION OF BANK ACCOUNT DETAILS:

In view of the prevailing lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders are requested to ensure that their bank account details in their respective demat accounts are updated, to enable the Company to make timely credit of dividend in their bank accounts.

We seek your cooperation in the above matters.

Thank you.

With warm regards

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Tata Steel Limited

Disclaimer: This communication shall not be treated as an advice on tax matters, from the Company or its affiliates or its Registrar & Transfer Agent.

