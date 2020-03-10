Log in
TATA STEEL LIMITED

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Tata Steel : Europe to cut 1,250 jobs in turnaround push

03/10/2020 | 08:00pm EDT

Tata Steel Europe is planning to cut 1,250 jobs as it faces "challenging circumstances" and "needs to urgently improve profitability", Chief Executive Officer Henrik Adam said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

"Our financial situation is serious and there's an urgent priority to improve the performance of the business and our cash position," Adams said in the memo.

Besides the job cuts, which would be less than half of what the company had announced last year, Tata Steel said it will not replace employees who have retired or left the company.

It had in November decided to cut 3,000 jobs across its European business.

The company has outlined details of a transformation programme and continues to be in talks with its European works council to minimise job losses, according to the memo.

"Although it's good news that we are able to minimise the impact on our current employees, we need to progress with speed to secure the future for the business," Adam said.

In response to the Tata Steel's plans, Britain's Unite union has called https://unitetheunion.org/news-events/news/2020/march/urgent-talks-call-as-tata-steel-job-losses-across-europe-on-cards for "urgent talks" with the company to discuss the implication on the company's UK operations, including the Port Talbot site in South Wales.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 490 B
EBIT 2020 99 726 M
Net income 2020 48 845 M
Debt 2020 1 026 B
Yield 2020 3,44%
P/E ratio 2020 8,47x
P/E ratio 2021 5,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
EV / Sales2021 0,87x
Capitalization 366 B
Chart TATA STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 487,14  INR
Last Close Price 322,30  INR
Spread / Highest target 94,8%
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Sahabji Kuchroo Chief Operations Officer-West Bokaro
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL LIMITED-4.64%4 923
POSCO1.40%12 065
ARCELORMITTAL-39.04%11 031
NUCOR-34.72%10 451
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION4.44%8 892
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%5 791
