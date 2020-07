Tata Steel : Newspaper Advertisement – Pre-AGM

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Indiabulls inance Center, Tower 2, 12th and 13th loor, Senapati Bapat Marg,

Elphinstone Road (West), Mumbai 400013

Notice

In order to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases, notice is hereby given that below mentioned official point of acceptance of transactions (OPAT) of ranklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Private Limited shall become non-operational until further notice.

Name of the Branch Address of the Branch Trichy (Tamil Nadu) Arun Arcade, 75 / 1, 1st loor, 1st Cross, North East Extension, Behind New Passport office, Thillai Nagar, Trichy-620018

We encourage investors to submit their transactions/ requests using various other modes i.e. TAMC website, T mobile application/ M U website or connect to your financial advisor.

In case of any queries, our toll-free investor line is available to assist you at 1-800-425-4255 or 1-800-258-4255 (Monday to Saturday, 8 am to 9 pm). Alternatively, you can also e-mail us at service@franklintempleton.com

Investors are requested to take the note of the above. This notice is dated July 23, 2020.

or Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt. td. (Investment Manager of ranklin Templeton Mutual und)

Sd/-

Sanjay Sapre

President

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.