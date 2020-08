Tata Steel : Newspaper advertisement – Notice of Board Meeting

August 10, 2020 The Secretary, Listing Department The Manager, Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai - 400 051. Maharashtra, India. Maharashtra, India. Scrip Code: 500470/890144 Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTEELPP

Dear Madam, Sirs(s),

Newspaper advertisement - Notice of Board Meeting

Please find enclosed herewith the newspaper advertisement for the notice of meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Steel Limited scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020. The advertisement has been published in the Indian Express, Financial Express and Free Press Journal in English language & in Loksatta and Nav Shakti in Marathi language in all India editions.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Encl: As above

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260