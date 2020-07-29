Tata Steel : Notice of 113th Annual General Meeting (‘AGM') of the Company

The Members at the 108th AGM of the Company held on August 12, 2015, approved payment of remuneration by way of commission to Non-Executive Directors ('NEDs') of the Company, of a sum not exceeding 1% of the net profits of the Company per annum, calculated in accordance with the provisions of Section 198 of the Act, for a period of five years commencing from April 1, 2016 till March 31, 2021. This commission will be distributed amongst all or some of the Non-Executive Directors, taking into consideration parameters such as overall performance of the Company, attendance at Board and Committee meetings, contribution at or other than at meetings etc. in accordance with the directions given by the Board as prescribed under the

The Board recommends the Resolution set forth in Item No. 5 for the approval of the Members.

None of the Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company or their respective relatives is concerned or interested in the Resolution mentioned at Item No. 5 of the Notice.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 148(3) of the Act read with Rule 14 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors as recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors has to be ratified by the Members of the Company. The Board of Directors has fixed the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors for Financial Year 2020-21 at ₹20 lakh plus applicable taxes and reimbursement of out of pocket expenses, to cover the cost audit of different divisions including Tubes, Bearings, Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division, Steel Products, Growth Shop, health services, and Kalinganagar plant. Accordingly, the consent of the Members is sought for passing an Ordinary Resolution as set out at Item No. 5 of the Notice for ratification of the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year ending March 31, 2021.

The Company is required under Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, to have the audit of its cost records for products covered under the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 conducted by a Cost Accountant in practice. Based on the documents made available and the discussions held at the meeting of the Audit Committee, it considered and recommended the appointment and remuneration of the Cost Auditor to the Board of Directors (the 'Board'). The Board has, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, approved the appointment and remuneration of Messrs Shome & Banerjee, Cost Accountants (Firm Registration Number - 000001) as the Cost Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2020-21.

Remuneration Policy of Directors, KMPs and Other Employees of the Company.

Further, Regulation 17(6)(a) of the SEBI Listing Regulations authorises the Board of Directors to recommend all fees and compensation (excluding sitting fees), if any, to NEDs, including Independent Directors and the same would require approval of Members at general meeting.

Considering the rich experience, expertise, and insights brought to the Board by the NEDs, it is proposed that, remuneration by way of commission not exceeding 1% of the net profits of the Company per annum, calculated in accordance with provisions of the Act, be continued to be paid and distributed amongst the NEDs of the Company in accordance with the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board and approval by the Board of Directors of the Company, for each financial year commencing April 1, 2021 onwards. The above commission shall be in addition to sitting fees payable to the Director(s) for attending meetings of the Board/Committees or for any other purpose whatsoever as may be decided by the Board.

Details of commission and sitting fees paid to NEDs during the Financial Year 2019-20 is provided in Annexure 5 to the Board's Report and the Corporate Governance Report.

Since the validity of the earlier resolution passed by the Members at the AGM held on August 12, 2015, expires in the ensuing financial year i.e. 2020-21, approval is sought from Members for paying commission to NEDs as mentioned above.

None of the Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company or their respective relatives, except the NEDs of the Company to the extent of remuneration that may be received by such Directors, is concerned or interested in the Resolution mentioned at Item No. 6 of the Notice.

The Board recommends the Resolution set forth in Item No. 6 for the approval of the Members.

