Tata Steel : Outcome of Board Meeting

Re: Outcome of the Board Meeting
This has reference to our letter dated June 26, 2020.
The Board of Directors at the meeting held today, i.e. June 29, 2020,inter alia,transacted the following business:
1. Financial Results
a)Approved the Audited Standalone and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
b) Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.
Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP, the Statutory Auditors of the Companyhave issued auditors' reportswith an unmodified opinion on the Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2020.
2. Dividend
Recommended a dividend of Rs. 10/- per Ordinary Share of Rs. 10/- each (100%) and Rs. 2.504 per partly paid Ordinary Share of Rs. 10/- each (paid-up Rs. 2.504 per share) (100%) to the shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2020. The dividend recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and will be paid post the AGM.
The Board meeting commenced at 1:45 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 5:50 p.m. (IST).
A copy of the said results togetherwith the Auditors' Reportfor quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2020 are enclosed herewith. These are also being made available on the website of the Company atwww.tatasteel.com.
Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss for the quarter/ twelve months ended on 31st March 2020
Crore
Particulars
Quarter ended Quarter ended Quarter ended Financial year Financial year
on 31.03.2020 on 31.12.2019 on 31.03.2019
ended on31.03.2020
ended on31.03.2019
AuditedAudited
Audited
AuditedAudited
1
Revenue from operations
a)Gross sales / income from operations
b)Other operating revenues
Total revenue from operations [ 1(a) + 1(b) ]
2Other income
3
Total income [ 1 + 2 )
13,698.90512.5314,211.4371.3614,282.79
14,817.34444.7015,262.0451.4515,313.49
18,498.0758,815.5768,923.36
631.481,620.401,687.56
19,129.5560,435.9770,610.92
537.9719,667.52
404.122,405.08
60,840.0973,016.00
4 Expenses
a)Cost of materials consumed
3,934.47
b)Purchases of stock-in-trade
403.26
Changes in inventories of finished and semi-finished goods, stock-in-trade and
a)Profit / (loss) on sate of non-currentinvestments
262.28
b)Provision for impairment of investments / doubtful advances
(1,142.07)
(0.20)(1,149.80)
(12.53)
c)Provision for demands and claims
(4.17)(192.24)(196.41) (328.64)
d)Employee separation compensation
e)Fair value gain/(loss) on preference share investments (net)
(1.04)(862.20)
(70.73)(10.82)(107.37)(35.34)612.20(250.00)
Total exceptional items [ 6(a) to 6(e) )
(2,009.48)
7Profit / (Loss) before tax [ 5 + 6 I
(95.70)
349.232,414.74
(11.02)(1,703.58)(114.23)
3,865.22
6,610.9816,227.25
8Tax Expense
a)Current tax
b)Deferred tax
Total tax expense [ 8(a) -F 8(b) )
9Net Profit / (Loss) for the period [7-8]
508.67(167.54)341.13(436.83)
180.22430.69610.911,803.83
1,093.09281.041,374.13
1,787.956,297.11
(1,920.77)
(603.05)
(132.82)5,694.06
2,491.096,743.8010,533.19
10 Other comprehensive income
A(i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(508.35)
(53.61)
(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
B(i) Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss
(ii) Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to profit or lossTotal other comprehensive income
89.15(86.99)21.63
8.9310.20(2.30)
11Total Comprehensive Income for the period [ 9 + 10 ]
12Paid-up equity share capital [Face value 10 per share]
(484.56)(921.39)1,146.13
(36.78)1,767.051,146.13
51.74(25.11)18.64(6.52)38.752,529.841,146.12
(705.57)(40.68)
116.65(2.63)
(79.76)(10.62)
19.813.71
(648.87)(50.22)
6,094.9310,482.97
1,146.131,146.12
13Paid-up debt capital
13,066.9114,346.41
14Reserves excluding revaluation reserves
73,416.9969,308.59
15Hybrid perpetual securities
2,275.002,275.00
16Debenture redemptions reserve
2,046.002,046.00
17Earnings per equity share
Basic earnings per share (not annualised) - in Rupees(after exceptional items)
(4.24)
15.30
21.37
57.1190.41
Diluted earnings per share (not annualised) - in Rupees(after exceptional items)
(4.2,1)
15.30
21.36
57.1190.40
18Net Debt Equity Ratio
0.490.42
19Debt Service Coverage Ratio
1.936.23
20
Interest Service Coverage Ratio
4.379.57
(a)Paid up debt capital represents debentures
(b)Net Debt to Equity: Net Debt / Average Equity
(Net debt: Non-current borrowings + Current borrowings + Current maturities of long term borrowings and lease obligations - Current investments - Cash and cash equivalents -Other balances with banks (including non-current earmarked balances))
(Equity: Equity Share Capital + Other Equity + Hybrid Perpetual Securities)
(c)Debt Service Coverage Ratio: EBIT / (Net Finance Charges + Interest Income from Group Companies + Scheduled Principal repayments of long term borrowings and leaseobligations (excluding prepayments) during the period)
(EBIT : Profit before Taxes +/(-) Exceptional Items + Net Finance Charges)
(Net Finance Charges: Finance costs (excluding interest on current borrowings) - Interest income - Dividend income from current iirsestnients -current investments)
(d)Interest Service Coverage Ratio: EDIT / ( Net Finance Charges + Interest Income from Group Companies)