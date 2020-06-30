Tata Steel : Outcome of Board Meeting

June 29, 2020

The Secretary, Listing Department BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

The Manager, Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Mumbai - 400 001. Maharashtra, India.

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Maharashtra, India.

Scrip Code: 500470/890144

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTEELPP

Dear Madam, Sir(s),

Re: Outcome of the Board Meeting

This has reference to our letter dated June 26, 2020.

The Board of Directors at the meeting held today, i.e. June 29, 2020, inter alia, transacted the following business:

1. Financial Results

a)Approved the Audited Standalone and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

b) Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.

Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP, the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued auditors' reports with an unmodified opinion on the Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2020.

2. Dividend

Recommended a dividend of Rs. 10/- per Ordinary Share of Rs. 10/- each (100%) and Rs. 2.504 per partly paid Ordinary Share of Rs. 10/- each (paid-up Rs. 2.504 per share) (100%) to the shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2020. The dividend recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and will be paid post the AGM.

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Websitewww.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

The Board meeting commenced at 1:45 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 5:50 p.m. (IST).

A copy of the said results together with the Auditors' Report for quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2020 are enclosed herewith. These are also being made available on the website of the Company at www.tatasteel.com.

This is for your information and record.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Encl: As above

STEEL LIMITED

Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss for the quarter/ twelve months ended on 31st March 2020

Crore

Particulars

Quarter ended Quarter ended Quarter ended Financial year Financial year

on 31.03.2020 on 31.12.2019 on 31.03.2019

ended on 31.03.2020

ended on 31.03.2019

AuditedAudited

Audited

AuditedAudited

1

Revenue from operations

a) Gross sales / income from operations

b) Other operating revenues

Total revenue from operations [ 1(a) + 1(b) ]

2 Other income

3

Total income [ 1 + 2 )

13,698.90 512.53 14,211.43 71.36 14,282.79

14,817.34 444.70 15,262.04 51.45 15,313.49

18,498.07 58,815.57 68,923.36

631.48 1,620.40 1,687.56

19,129.55 60,435.97 70,610.92

537.97 19,667.52

404.12 2,405.08

60,840.09 73,016.00 4 Expenses a) Cost of materials consumed 3,934.47 b) Purchases of stock-in-trade 403.26 Changes in inventories of finished and semi-finished goods, stock-in-trade and c) work-in-progress (980.06) d) Employee benefits expense 1,370.83 e) Finance costs 804.00 f) Depreciation and amortisation expense 1,002.26 g) Other expenses 5,834.25 Total expenses [ 4(a) to 4(g) I 5 Profit / (Loss) before exceptional items & tax [ 3 - 4 J 12,369.01 1,913.78 3,929.42 280.25 1,325.77 1,035.48 783.87 979.87 4,913.32 13,247.98 2,065.51 5,162.21

17,407.03 19,840.29

372.12 1,563.10 1,807.85

1,170.31

(564.40)

(554.33)

1,158.65

5,036.62 5,131.06 654.26

3,031.01 2,823.58 952.94

3,920.12 3,802.96 6,320.79

22,132.05 23,823.11 15,791.28 3,876.24

52,525.53 56,674.52

8,314.56 16,341.48

6 Exceptional items : a) Profit / (loss) on sate of non-current investments 262.28 b) Provision for impairment of investments / doubtful advances (1,142.07) (0.20) (1,149.80) (12.53) c) Provision for demands and claims (4.17) (192.24) (196.41) (328.64) d) Employee separation compensation e) Fair value gain/(loss) on preference share investments (net) (1.04) (862.20) (70.73) (10.82) (107.37) (35.34) 612.20 (250.00) Total exceptional items [ 6(a) to 6(e) ) (2,009.48)

7 Profit / (Loss) before tax [ 5 + 6 I (95.70) 349.23 2,414.74 (11.02) (1,703.58) (114.23) 3,865.22 6,610.98 16,227.25

8 Tax Expense a) Current tax b) Deferred tax Total tax expense [ 8(a) -F 8(b) )

9 Net Profit / (Loss) for the period [ 7-8] 508.67 (167.54) 341.13 (436.83) 180.22 430.69 610.91 1,803.83 1,093.09 281.04 1,374.13 1,787.95 6,297.11 (1,920.77) (603.05) (132.82) 5,694.06 2,491.09 6,743.80 10,533.19

10 Other comprehensive income A (i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (508.35) (53.61) (ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss B (i) Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss (ii) Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to profit or loss Total other comprehensive income



89.15 (86.99) 21.63

8.93 10.20 (2.30)

11 Total Comprehensive Income for the period [ 9 + 10 ]

12 Paid-up equity share capital [Face value 10 per share] (484.56) (921.39) 1,146.13 (36.78) 1,767.05 1,146.13 51.74 (25.11) 18.64 (6.52) 38.75 2,529.84 1,146.12 (705.57) (40.68) 116.65 (2.63) (79.76) (10.62) 19.81 3.71 (648.87) (50.22) 6,094.93 10,482.97 1,146.13 1,146.12

13 Paid-up debt capital 13,066.91 14,346.41

14 Reserves excluding revaluation reserves 73,416.99 69,308.59

15 Hybrid perpetual securities 2,275.00 2,275.00

16 Debenture redemptions reserve 2,046.00 2,046.00

17 Earnings per equity share Basic earnings per share (not annualised) - in Rupees (after exceptional items) (4.24) 15.30 21.37 57.11 90.41 Diluted earnings per share (not annualised) - in Rupees (after exceptional items) (4.2,1) 15.30 21.36 57.11 90.40

18 Net Debt Equity Ratio 0.49 0.42

19 Debt Service Coverage Ratio

1.93 6.23

20

Interest Service Coverage Ratio

4.37 9.57

(a) Paid up debt capital represents debentures

(b) Net Debt to Equity: Net Debt / Average Equity (Net debt: Non-current borrowings + Current borrowings + Current maturities of long term borrowings and lease obligations - Current investments - Cash and cash equivalents - Other balances with banks (including non-current earmarked balances)) (Equity: Equity Share Capital + Other Equity + Hybrid Perpetual Securities)

(c) Debt Service Coverage Ratio: EBIT / (Net Finance Charges + Interest Income from Group Companies + Scheduled Principal repayments of long term borrowings and lease obligations (excluding prepayments) during the period) (EBIT : Profit before Taxes +/(-) Exceptional Items + Net Finance Charges) (Net Finance Charges: Finance costs (excluding interest on current borrowings) - Interest income - Dividend income from current iirsestnients - current investments)

(d) Interest Service Coverage Ratio: EDIT / ( Net Finance Charges + Interest Income from Group Companies)

TATA STEEL LIMITED

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.

T

TATA

TOTAL - EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Non-current tax assets (net) Other assets Provisions Retirement benefit obligations Deferred income Current tax liabilities (net) Other liabilities

(3) Assets held for sole TOTAL - ASSETS

(3) Current liabilities Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2020 Particulars A ASSETS (1) Non-current assets (1)

(2) Non-current liabilities 11 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (I) Equity (2)Current assets (a) Inventories (e) (d) (b) (c) (f) (e) Deferred tax liabilities (net) (b) Provisions (c) Retirement benefit obligations (d) Deferred income

(a) Financial liabilities (f) Other liabilities (b) Hybrid perpetual securities (c) Other equity (a) Financial liabilities (a) Equity share capital (c) Other assets (b) Financial assets (i) Investments (h) (g) (b) (c) (d) (e) (f) (a) Property, plant and equipment (iii) (iv) Other financial liabilities (i) Borrowings (ii) Trade payables



Capital work-in-progress Right-of-use assets Intangible assets

Intangible assets under development

Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures Financial assets

(i) Investments

(ii) Loans

(iii) Derivative assets

(iv) Other financial assets

(ii) Trade receivables

(iii) Cash and cash equivalents

(iv) Other balances with banks

(v) Loans

(vi) Derivative assets

(vii) Other financial assets

(i) Borrowings

(ii) Derivative liabilities

(iii) Other financial liabilities

(a)

(b) Total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro and small enterprisesDerivative liabilities

Total outstanding dues of micro and small enterprises As at As at 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 Audited Audited 66,392.35 70,416.82 8,070.41 5,686.02 4,113.31 727.72 805.20 176.64 110.27 26,578.41 4,437.76 20,282.50 34,491.49 199.26 231.16 162.46 9.05 60.42 310.65 1,557.82 1,428.38 2,062.07 2,535.98 1,30,383.37 1,20,462.78 10,716.66 11,255.34 3,235.16 477.47 1,016.73 1,363.04 993.64 544.85 233.23 173.26 1,607.32 55.92 209.96 14.96 230.41 940.76 1,715.92 2,209.98 19,959.03 17,035.58 50.16 1,50,392.56 1,37,498.36 1,146.13 1,1-16.12 2,275.00 2,27540 73,416.99 69,308.59 76,838.12 72,729.71 31,381.96 26,651.19 122.55 59.82 293.59 125.07 2,113.56 1,918.18 2,22444 1,430.35 747.23 5,862.28 7,80740 684.76 436.16 42,683.14 39,175.00 7,857.27 849 118.62 149.49 10,482.34 10,82047 81.69 139.57 5,401.55 6,872.35 663.86 77823 10641 102.12 6.15 277.26 358.14 5,875.95 6,365.59 Sub-total - Current liabilities 30,871.30 25,593.65 1,50,392.56 1,37,498.36 TATA STEEL LIMITED

Sub-total -Non current assetsSub-total - Current assetsSub-total - Total Equity

Sub-total - Non current liabilities

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel

t Clore

Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on 31st March 2020

Particulars

(A) Cash flows from operating activities: Profit before tax Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation expense Dividend income (Gain)/loss on sale of property, plant and equipment including intangible assets (net of loss on assets scrapped/written off) Exceptional (income)/expenses (Gain)%loss on cancellation of forwards, swaps and options Interest income and income from current investments and guarantees Finance costs Foreign exchange (gain)/loss Other non-cash items Operating profit before changes in non-current/current assets and liabilities Adjustments for: Non-current/current financial and other assets Inventories Non-current/current financial and other liabilities/provisions Cash generated from operations Income taxes paid Net cash from/(used in) operating activities

(B) Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of capital assets

Sale of capital assets

Purchase of investments in subsidiaries Purchase of other non-current investments Sale of other non-current investments

(Purchase)/sale of current investments (net)

Financial year ended on 31.03.2020

Audited

3,920.12

(89.73) (96.25)

1.20 1.42

1,703.58 114.23

1.26 (36.95)

(171.58) 3,031.01 (85.86)

(1,152.70) (612.79)

7,157.30 3,721.63

13,768.28 19,948.88

1,441.64 (611.22)

533.21 (214.60)

(470.69)

(4,749.28)

173.07 (8,945.16)

(61.20)

Loans given

(2,661.50) (1,527.02)

Repayment of loans given 7.76

Principal receipts under sublease 1.83

Fixed/restricted deposits with banks (placed)/realised Interest and guarantee commission received Dividend received from subsidiaries

Dividend received front associates and joint ventures Dividend received front others

Net cash from/(used in) investing activities

(C)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from issue of equity shares (net of issue expenses)

Proceeds front long-term borrowings (net of issue expenses)

Repayment of long-term borrowings

Proceeds/(repayments) of short term borrowings (net)

Payment of lease obligations

Amount received/(paid) on utilisation/cancellation of derivatives Distribution on hybrid perpetual securities

Interest paid

Dividend paid

Tax on dividend paid

Net cash from/(used in) financing activities

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Opening cash and cash equivalents

Closing cash and cash equivalents

(i) Significant non-cash movements in borrowings during the year include:

(80.23)

117.34 1,696.86

35.38 39.38

34.20 38.62

20.15 18.25

(17,634.66) (16,349.98)

0.04 (6.03)

5,052.88 (2,866.18)

7,846.07 (26.35)

(260.66) (89.25)

(5.19) (265.76)

(3,084.03) (2,607.88)

(1,489.67) (1,145.92)

(297.71)

(a) amortisation/effective interest rate adjustments of upfront fees 3219.82 crore (2018-19: X204.23 crore)

(b) exchange loss 1268.69 crore (2018-19: loss 359.12 crore).

(c) adjustments to leases obligations, increase 31,440.60 crore (2018-19: decrease 134.35 crore).

TATA STEEL LIMITED

Financial year ended on 31.03.2019

6,610.98 16,227.25

1,504.16 15,272.44 (1,818.78) 13,453.66

4,629.79 (2,887.17)

448.79 (4,044.04)

544.85 993.64

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Websitewww.tatasteel.com

Audited

3,802.96

(2,273.30) 2,823.58

(1.27)

602.59

(223.23) 19,725.65 (4,532.54) 15,193.11

(3,676.86)

18.94 (29,076.49)

(403.02)

306.63 14,759.69 (18,908.41) 18,914.72

(78.29)

5,911.02 (4,448.06)

15.55 (265.39)

(224.86)

4,588.89 544.85

Co. Chartered4

Chartered Accountants

N 304026E1E-0°

Kolkata