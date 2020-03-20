Tata Steel : Record Date for Commercial Paper ISIN INE081A14AP3

Log in
03/20/2020 | 12:59pm EDT

March 20, 2020

The Manager

Listing Compliance Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400051

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTEELPP

Subject: Record Date for Commercial Paper of Tata Steel Limited

We would like to inform you that the "Record Date" for the following commercial paper is as below:

Name of

Description

Maturity

Record

Purpose of

SN

ISIN No.

Record

Company

of Security

Date

Date

Date

Tata Steel

Tata Steel

March 30,

March 27,

Redemption

1

INE081A14AP3

Limited CP

Limited

2020

2020

of CP

30/03/20

This disclosure is made pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of Commercial Paper (CP) read with BSE FAQs on listing of CPs.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 16:58:19 UTC
