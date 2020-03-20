Tata Steel : Record Date for Commercial Paper ISIN INE081A14AP3

March 20, 2020

The Manager

Listing Compliance Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400051

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTEELPP

Subject: Record Date for Commercial Paper of Tata Steel Limited

We would like to inform you that the "Record Date" for the following commercial paper is as below:

Name of Description Maturity Record Purpose of SN ISIN No. Record Company of Security Date Date Date Tata Steel Tata Steel March 30, March 27, Redemption 1 INE081A14AP3 Limited CP Limited 2020 2020 of CP 30/03/20

This disclosure is made pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of Commercial Paper (CP) read with BSE FAQs on listing of CPs.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260