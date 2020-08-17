Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Steel Limited    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tata Steel : Record Date for Commercial Paper of Tata Steel Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 12:23pm EDT

August 17, 2020

The Manager

Listing Compliance Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400051

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP

Subject: Record Date for Commercial Paper of Tata Steel Limited

We would like to inform you that the "Record Date" for the following commercial paper is as below:

SN

Name of

ISIN No.

Description of

Maturity

Record

Purpose of

Company

Security

Date

Date

Record Date

Tata Steel

Tata Steel CP

August

August

Redemption

1

INE081A14AU3

of CP of

Limited

31/08/2020

31, 2020

28, 2020

₹1,150 crore

This disclosure is made pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of Commercial Paper (CP) read with BSE FAQs on listing of CPs.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

August 17, 2020

The Manager

Listing Compliance Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400051

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP

Subject: Record Date for Commercial Paper of Tata Steel Limited

We would like to inform you that the "Record Date" for the following commercial paper is as below:

SN

Name of

ISIN No.

Description of

Maturity

Record

Purpose of

Company

Security

Date

Date

Record Date

Tata Steel

Tata Steel CP

August

August

Redemption

1

INE081A14AU3

of CP of

Limited

31/08/2020

31, 2020

28, 2020

₹1,150 crore

This disclosure is made pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of Commercial Paper (CP) read with BSE FAQs on listing of CPs.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 16:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TATA STEEL LIMITED
12:23pTATA STEEL : Record Date for Commercial Paper of Tata Steel Limited
PU
05:06aTATA STEEL : celebrates India's 74th Independence Day across its operating locat..
AQ
08/15TATA STEEL : celebrates India's 74th Independence Day across its operating locat..
PU
08/14UK BAILOUT TALKS FOR JAGUAR LAND ROV : FT report
RE
08/14Tata Steel reports positive free cash flows in a challenging quarter recovers..
AQ
08/14Liberty Steel buys former British Steel's French rail business
RE
08/14TATA STEEL : Naval Tata Hockey Academy Odisha celebrates its first anniversary
PU
08/13TATA STEEL : reports positive free cash flows in a challenging quarter, recovers..
PU
08/13TATA STEEL : Press Release
PU
08/13TATA STEEL LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 327 B 17 762 M 17 762 M
Net income 2021 -18 464 M -247 M -247 M
Net Debt 2021 1 050 B 14 043 M 14 043 M
P/E ratio 2021 -31,8x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 483 B 6 452 M 6 464 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 70 212
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TATA STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 416,38 INR
Last Close Price 424,95 INR
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target -2,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Sahabji Kuchroo Chief Operations Officer-West Bokaro
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL LIMITED-9.97%6 353
POSCO-10.99%14 125
NUCOR-17.84%13 960
ARCELORMITTAL-35.67%13 013
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-38.33%8 893
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-9.08%6 511
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group